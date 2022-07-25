In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 22
9:39 p.m.: Speeding motor vehicles reported at Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street. Peace was restored when the cars left.
7:36 p.m.: No action was required for police after the Coast Guard called and told police one of their patrol boats had picked up several juveniles who were jumping from the Greasy Pole off Pavilion Beach. The Coast Guard took the young people back to Station Gloucester and called the Gloucester Fire Department to have one of them evaluated. The person refused medical treatment.
3:15 p.m.: Police took a report about harassment on Facebook from a resident.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, seven people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Six more received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, three drivers received warnings — one written and two verbal — for traffic violations.
Ticketed: On Sunday, two illegally parked cars were tagged.
Sunday
9:13 and 5:42 p.m.: Report of two crashes involving drivers hitting parked cars on Broadway and Parker Street. No injuries were reported at either crashes.
11:54 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog bit on Mill Lane.
Saturday
6:02 p.m.: Report of a baby accidentally locked inside a car on Highview Road. Officers were able to unlock the car and the baby was fine.
3:34 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of his or her car on High Street.
2:08 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident with his or her oxygen tank.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Sunday, six people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Two refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, seven drivers received warnings — four written and three verbal — for traffic violations.
Sunday, July 24
8:39 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of broken train gates on Boardman Avenue.
2:38 p.m.: A moped that was chained to a No Parking sign on Beach Street was towed.
2:26 p.m.: Report filed regarding a verbal argument between a driver and parking attendant on Tucks Point Road.
11:27 a.m.: Public Works and Harbormaster were notified of No Parking signs in the water off Singing Beach.
Saturday, July 23
4:11 p.m.: The Harbormaster directed a group of boats away from the swimming-only area off Manchester Harbor.
Friday, July 22
10:16 p.m.: Report of a person slipping off rocks and into the ocean off Ashland Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the person out of the water safely. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Monday, four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and two received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Monday, one criminal application, 14 citations and 14 warnings — two written and 12 verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Sunday, July 24
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, July 23
2:53 p.m.: Report of backyard deck on fire on Apple Street. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
Friday, July 22
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Thursday, July 21
8:32 p.m.: Donna Miele, 50, of Woburn, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor on John Wise Avenue. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday.