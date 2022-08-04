In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 4
6:31 a.m.: A 20-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on straight arrest warrant and charged.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
3:24 p.m.: A hit-and-run crash with property damage only was reported on the Blackburn Rotary on Route 128 north.
12:30 p.m.: A report of fire in a backyard on Washington Street during the ongoing Poles Hill brush fire was referred to the Fire Department.
7:23 a.m.: A vehicle was towed from Washington and Wheeler streets to assist the Fire Department fighting a brush fire in the neighborhood.
6:58 a.m.: A 20-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on default warrant with a charge of failing to appear in court after being released on his own recognizance.
1:46 a.m.: Police planned to file charges of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and having an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle against a 56-year-old Gloucester resident. The driver told police he was unaware his vehicle’s registration was revoked due to it being uninsured, a report stated.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
10:01 p.m.: A 50-year-old Foxborough woman was arrested on Maplewood Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor. Police responded to the McDonald’s parking lot for a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car with the engine running. Witnesses said they tried to wake the driver but they were unable to, according to the report. Police were eventually able to wake the driver, who police said appeared confused and was unable at first to comprehend orders to turn the engine off and roll down her windows. The driver fumbled with her ID, dropping it under driver’s seat. Police said she failed field sobriety tests and they noted signs of intoxication before she was placed under arrest.
4:19 p.m.: A 66-year-old man whose address was listed as homeless from Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of drinking in a public way or place after a report of a disturbance at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
2:16 p.m.: Auto theft was reported on Grove Street.
10:14 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 57-year-old Gloucester woman on a charge of possession of a Class E drug. The woman was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department.
1:52 a.m.: A 24-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a default warrant with a charge of failing to appear in court after being released on his own recognizance.
1:34 a.m.: Police planned to file criminal complaints in court against a 40-year-old Gloucester woman with a charge of assault and battery and a 34-year-old Gloucester woman with a charge of assault after police came upon a disturbance at Burnham's Field on Warner Street and spoke to several parties involved
Monday, Aug. 1
10:54 a.m.: A report of fraud at a Main Street pharmacy was under investigation.
2:02 a.m.: A 50-year-old Hudson, New York, woman was charged with driving drunk, a marked lanes violation and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle following a motor-vehicle stop on Western Avenue and Middle Street. After being stopped and detecting a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the vehicle, police said in a report the driver failed four standardized field sobriety tests. Police also reported finding an open 24-ounce can of Corona in the car. Back at the station, police administered a breath test and the results came back twice the legal blood alcohol content, the report said. A notice of her license suspension was placed with her property.
Sunday, July 31
1:05 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Prospect Street.
11:21 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Long Beach Road.
8:57 a.m.: Evan Beilin, 35, of 8 Flume Road, Apt. 14, Gloucester, was arrested and charged with two counts of violating a harassment prevention order, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and accosting/annoying another person.
8:33 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Old Salem Path.
1:41 a.m.: A 21-year-old Riggs Street man was arrested on Rockport Road on a charge of driving drunk and a marked lanes violation. When police arrived, they saw a black BMW that appeared to have driven off the road onto the beginning of Long Beach, a report stated. The driver told police he was trying to drive onto the beach when his car got stuck in the sand. Police said the driver was placed under arrest based on their observations of the driver being unsteady on his feet, the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, slurred speech, bloodshot glassy eyes, his admittance he was trying to drive to the location and observations made of him during the field sobriety tests. The report stated he declined to take a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol level. A notice of his license suspension and a citation were placed with his property.
Saturday, July 30
10:15 a.m.: A past burglary was reported at a restaurant on Western Avenue.
9:57 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 37-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of filing a false crime report. This after a man called police and “claimed he had just gotten off the phone with the FBI and wanted to report that his neighbors had hacked his internet, were spying on him and broke into his house a few times,” the report stated. However, police recognized the address the man gave as that of another man, one who police have been involved with in the past. The phone number of the caller and the number the man provide was the same number as the person they have had dealings with before. AN officer called the man back and addressed him by his real name, and the person did not correct him, the report stated. Police informed the man they would be filing charges against him for making a false report of a crime. The person then stated it was not a false police report and then began ranting and using profanity. The report states that based on the facts police have no known address for him and he has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said it’s unlikely he will appear in court, so police also requested a warrant for his arrest.
Friday, July 29
11:31 p.m.: A larceny was reported at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
11:50 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of a water break in a house on Leonard Street.
9:09 p.m.: After a report of a crash causing minor damage to two vehicles on Grant Circle, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old Lynn resident with a charge on driving without a license.
8:33 p.m.: Larceny of a silver Specialized mountain bike was reported on Exchange Street.
12:40 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Friend Street.
Thursday, July 28
10:25 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on the 600-block of Essex Avenue resulted in police filing a criminal complaint on a charge of driving without a license against a 20-year-old Gloucester resident. Police gave the man a verbal warning for speeding.
9:57 a.m.: A person was taken to the hospital with injuries suffered in a crash on Rogers Street.
ROCKPORT
Parking tickets: Between Wednesday and Thursday before 7:30 a.m., two illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Thursday, Aug. 4
2:46 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services.
6:38 p.m.: Firefighters attended to the ongoing brush fire off Woodland Road.
10:42 a.m.: Report of a flooded bathroom at an Atlantic Avenue home. Firefighters shut off water and electricity to the home and advised the homeowner to contact a plumber and electrician.
9:46 a.m.: A Story Street resident reported identity theft.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings -- one written and one verbal -- for violation traffic laws.
6:56 p.m.: Report of two people "inappropriate dancing" near Singing Beach. The couple told officers at the scene they were rehearsing for an upcoming recital. No further action was taken.
11:30 a.m.: Animal Control helped remove a bat from a Stanley Avenue home.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Traffic stops: One citation and four verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
6:01 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.
12:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.