In news taken from the logs of the Gloucester Police and Fire departments:
Friday, Sept. 16
7:54 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Route 128 southbound in the vicinity of Exit 53. One car involved had heavy front-end damage. The car was towed from the scene. A patient was transported to the hospital, according to the log. State Police handled the accident investigation, according to Gloucester police. An email seeking further information from State Police Media Relations was not immediately returned.
7:11 a.m.: An abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Myrtle Square.
2:28 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance at a seafood cold storage facility on East Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 15
10:33 p.m.: Police made a property check for a report of a boat sinking in the vicinity of Rogers Street. Assistant Harbormaster Jim "Jamie" Crawford said this report might be related to a lobster boat that sank in the harbor on a mooring on Saturday, Sept. 10. The boat, Cowboy Roots, was raised, he said, and towed to Rose’s Marine at 375 Main St. He said the boat began to take on water again and was hauled out. Crawford was unsure if the log item related to this incident.
5:50 p.m.: Police took a report of credit card fraud on Bass Avenue.
5:36 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Essex and Western avenues.
1:41 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Blackburn Circle.
10:34 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Granite Street.
8:50 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Lincoln Park.
6:51 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old man whose address was unknown for failing to register with the sex offender registry.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
8:46 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in the field at Pleasant and Shepherd streets.
8:11 p.m.: While serving a restraining order, police arrested a 59-year-old Gloucester resident on a default warrant charging him with failing to appear in court upon being released on his own recognizance. A report stated the man had four outstanding warrants for his arrest.
5:11 p.m.: Police received a report that a sprinklers were activated on Atlantic Street. There was no cruiser available to respond.
7:03 p.m.: A road rage incident was reported on Washington Street.
2:22 p.m.: An assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported between Grant and Blackburn circles on Route 128 south at 9:09 a.m. and on Washington Street in the vicinity of Sclafani’s Bakery at 12:37 p.m..
10:15 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on East Main Street.
8:16 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Tolman Avenue. A caller told police an upstairs tenant was being evicted and water was leaking from the ceiling, and the caller believed this was vandalism. Police dispatched a cruiser. This is a civil issue, police said.
6:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Commercial Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
6:53 p.m.: Threats were reported involving a verbal argument among neighbors in the same East Main Street building. Both parties were told to stay away from each other and peace was restored.
3:06 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved on Granite Street and disposed of safely.
2:46 p.m.: Police conducted a follow-up investigation at a business on Blackburn Drive.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Harbor Loop in the vicinity of TD Bank ay 10:45 a.m. and on Gloucester Crossing Road at 2:22 p.m.