In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORTMedical emergency: Five people were transported by ambulance to Adison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Friday, Dec. 31

4:55 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home on Millbrook Park.

9:34 a.m.: A car parked on King Street for over 72 hours was towed.

Thursday, Dec. 30

2:41 p.m.: Report of a person locked out of their car on Curtis Street. Officers were unable to assist and AAA was called.

12:08 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.

MANCHESTER

Medical emergency: One person was transported by ambulance to Adison Gilbert Hospital. Three refused ambulance services. One lift assist was reported.

Traffic stops: Four drivers received written warnings for traffic violations. One received a verbal warning.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Saturday, Jan. 1

6:32 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a broken flower pot on Pine Street and a downed road sign on Deer Hill Street.

Friday, Dec. 31

8:44 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a possible home break-in at The Plains.

10:47 a.m.: A driver on Bennett Street received a written warning for having expired registration and attaching plates. The care was towed from the scene.

ESSEXTraffic stops: One driver received a citation for a traffic violation. Five people received warnings — three verbal and two written.

Monday, Dec. 3

12:41 a.m.: A car parked on Story Acres Road was ticketed for violating the town’s winter street parking ban.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Building and area checks held throughout the day.

Saturday, Jan. 1

3:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Haskell Court.

Friday, Dec. 31

3:57 p.m.: Report of a private grinder pump alarm on Middle Road. The Water Department was notified.

 

