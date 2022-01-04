In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORTMedical emergency: Five people were transported by ambulance to Adison Gilbert Hospital. One refused ambulance services.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday, Dec. 31
4:55 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their home on Millbrook Park.
9:34 a.m.: A car parked on King Street for over 72 hours was towed.
Thursday, Dec. 30
2:41 p.m.: Report of a person locked out of their car on Curtis Street. Officers were unable to assist and AAA was called.
12:08 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergency: One person was transported by ambulance to Adison Gilbert Hospital. Three refused ambulance services. One lift assist was reported.
Traffic stops: Four drivers received written warnings for traffic violations. One received a verbal warning.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Jan. 1
6:32 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a broken flower pot on Pine Street and a downed road sign on Deer Hill Street.
Friday, Dec. 31
8:44 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a possible home break-in at The Plains.
10:47 a.m.: A driver on Bennett Street received a written warning for having expired registration and attaching plates. The care was towed from the scene.
ESSEXTraffic stops: One driver received a citation for a traffic violation. Five people received warnings — three verbal and two written.
Monday, Dec. 3
12:41 a.m.: A car parked on Story Acres Road was ticketed for violating the town’s winter street parking ban.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Jan. 1
3:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Haskell Court.
Friday, Dec. 31
3:57 p.m.: Report of a private grinder pump alarm on Middle Road. The Water Department was notified.