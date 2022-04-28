In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 28
9:19 a.m.: Multiple callers reported wood in the roadway on Route 128 south and Concord Street.
Wednesday, April 27
11:31 p.m.: Nicholas George Bushnell, 28, of 102 Maplewood Ave., Apt. 2, Gloucester, was arrested on a charge assault and battery on a household member.
7:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
7 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Route 128 south.
6:02 p.m.: A parking complaint was made on East Main Street and Parker Court.
5:30 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department, which took a patient to the hospital from Poplar Park.
3:42 p.m.: A person came into the police station at 197 Main St. to report harassment
2:23 p.m.: A 29-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a warrant after being located in a parked car outside the Police Department/Court House on Main Street. He was charged with a probation violation.
11:20 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 58-year-old Beverly woman on charges of driving with a suspended license and a motor-vehicle lights violation, a broken left brake light, after a traffic stop in the vicinity of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Washington Street. The driver told police she was unaware her tail light was out and that her license had been suspended, according to the police report. She told police she believed she had taken care of the matter related to her suspension at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Lawrence sometime in November.
9:04 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 27
12:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 27
9:42 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for not having rear lights on his trailer.
4:27 p.m.: The Harbormaster was notified of several overturned boats moored off Manchester Harbor.
2:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 28
4:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, April 27
9:25 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10 a.m.: Firefighters assisted with reducing a large controlled open burn on Western Avenue.