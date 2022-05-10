In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Monday, May 9

7:51 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Taylor Court.

Sunday, May 8

9:42 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Springfield Street.

Peace was restored after a a disturbance on Pleasant Street at 12:17 p.m, and a report of a suspicious person at the gazebo at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue at 6:55 p.m.:.

Saturday, May 7

8:30 p.m.: A four-car crash with injuries was reported on Essex Avenue. Further information on the crash was not readily available Tuesday afternoon.

8:28 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Blackburn Circle.

The Fire Department was assisted at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 4:50 p.m., and on Prospect Street at 9:57 a.m. and 8:25 p.m.

3:37 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Shore Road.

6:53 a.m.: After an assault was reported on Prospect Street, police planned to file criminal complaints against Gloucester men, one on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and the other on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Friday, May 6

11:38 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an assault on Essex Avenue.

9:48 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.

5:35 p.m.: A report of vandalism was taken on High Street.

4:50 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Veterans Way.

4:10 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Gloucester woman on two counts of assault and battery and threats to commit a crime.

10:47 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Gloucester resident after stopping the driver at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue. The driver faces charges of driving without a license and having an unregistered vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

8:59 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from Leslie O. Johnson Road and planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Gloucester man for having an abandoned motor vehicle.

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: From Monday through 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another received medical services on site and another received a lift assist.

Monday, May 9

5:55 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Seaview Street was ticketed.

9:31 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.

MANCHESTER

Monday, May 9

Medical emergencies: Two people received lift assists.

Traffic stops: Nine drivers received warnings — eight written and one verbal — for traffic violations.

5:20 p.m.: A small mulch fire on Summer Street was extinguished.

11:57 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a gas odor on Tappan Street. It is unclear at this time if a leak was found.

5:42 a.m.: Firefighters assisted with fixing some plumbing issues at the Landmark School on Bridge Street.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: From Monday through 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, seven drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Five others received warnings — three written and two verbal.

Monday

11:23 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Main Street a courtesy transport to Ipswich.

1:34 p.m.: Officers cleared debris from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.

