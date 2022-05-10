In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, May 9
7:51 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Taylor Court.
Sunday, May 8
9:42 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Springfield Street.
Peace was restored after a a disturbance on Pleasant Street at 12:17 p.m, and a report of a suspicious person at the gazebo at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue at 6:55 p.m.:.
Saturday, May 7
8:30 p.m.: A four-car crash with injuries was reported on Essex Avenue. Further information on the crash was not readily available Tuesday afternoon.
8:28 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Blackburn Circle.
The Fire Department was assisted at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 4:50 p.m., and on Prospect Street at 9:57 a.m. and 8:25 p.m.
3:37 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Shore Road.
6:53 a.m.: After an assault was reported on Prospect Street, police planned to file criminal complaints against Gloucester men, one on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and the other on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Friday, May 6
11:38 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an assault on Essex Avenue.
9:48 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.
5:35 p.m.: A report of vandalism was taken on High Street.
4:50 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Veterans Way.
4:10 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Gloucester woman on two counts of assault and battery and threats to commit a crime.
10:47 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Gloucester resident after stopping the driver at Shaw’s Market on Railroad Avenue. The driver faces charges of driving without a license and having an unregistered vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
8:59 a.m.: Police had a vehicle towed from Leslie O. Johnson Road and planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Gloucester man for having an abandoned motor vehicle.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: From Monday through 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. Another received medical services on site and another received a lift assist.
Monday, May 9
5:55 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Seaview Street was ticketed.
9:31 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 9
Medical emergencies: Two people received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Nine drivers received warnings — eight written and one verbal — for traffic violations.
5:20 p.m.: A small mulch fire on Summer Street was extinguished.
11:57 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a gas odor on Tappan Street. It is unclear at this time if a leak was found.
5:42 a.m.: Firefighters assisted with fixing some plumbing issues at the Landmark School on Bridge Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: From Monday through 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, seven drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Five others received warnings — three written and two verbal.
Monday
11:23 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Main Street a courtesy transport to Ipswich.
1:34 p.m.: Officers cleared debris from the roadway on Eastern Avenue.