In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 13
11:56 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of a disturbance at Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street.
11:42 p.m.: Threats were reported on Essex Avenue.
10:54 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Elwell Street.
7:07 p.m.: Peace was restored after a 911 caller reported people arguing in a moving motor vehicle on Essex Avenue.
5:31 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of debris in the roadway on Essex Avenue.
3:56 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance at the police station on Main Street.
3:31 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
2:52 p.m.: Police responded to a report of an incapacitated person on Elwell Street. Police found a man who appeared to be living in the basement and who appeared intoxicated. A plumber working on the property told police the man was a resident of the third floor who had been evicted. Paramedics obtained a medical refusal from the man and police relayed a message from the property management company that he was no longer welcome in the building. Police planned to forward the report to the Community Impact Unit for follow up. Later, around 7:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Columbia Street to assist paramedics with a reportedly highly intoxicated man who was not welcome in a residence there. Police said the man, the same man they encountered on Elwell Street, refused to leave the area, created a commotion and became aggressive. The 34-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
1:44 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud at City Hall on Dale Avenue.
1:01 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Taylor Street.
11:52 p.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street, police arrested a 33-year-old Gloucester woman on charges of two counts of possession of a class C drug, one count of possession of a class B drug and possession of a class A drug, a subsequent offense. Police initially observed the woman and a man, both known to them, get into a car the woman was driving and head out of town. Police followed until the couple took the Centennial Drive exit in Peabody, the report states. Police believed they were heading to Lynn to buy drugs, according to the police report. At that point, police came back to Gloucester and waited for the vehicle to return. Police later observed the car heading north on Route 128, and noticed the car’s speed varied from 50 mph to 80 mph. At the Grant Circle rotary, the car took a right onto Washington Street and police activated their blue lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the woman noticed the cruiser and “immediately threw something out of the driver’s side window.” Police believed this to be a pipe and noticed what appeared to be powder in the air. The woman pulled over and told police she had been coming from Salem, and when asked what she had thrown out the window, she told police it was a cigarette. Another officer went to the area and found a broken glass pipe that the report states appeared to contain crack residue. Police arrested the driver on a charge of illegal possession of a class B substance. Police reported finding additional narcotics inside the woman’s pocketbook, including a cooking spoon with fentanyl residue, a plastic vial with fentanyl powder residue, and 11 suspected Xanax pills packaged inside a small plastic bag.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 18
11:30 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport at an address on South Street.
5:20 p.m.: Police issued a verbal warning at a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher and Dean roads.
10:33 a.m.: Police reported utility wires were down at the intersection of Gap Head Road and Marmion Way. Utility officials were notified.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Jan. 18
7 p.m.: Police issued a written warning to a driver during a Main Street traffic stop.
4:51 p.m.: Police issued a citation to the operator of a motor vehicle at a Southern Avenue address.
1:30 p.m.: During a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Andrews Street, police issued a written warning.
11:06 a.m.: Police issued a verbal warning at a motor vehicle stop on Main Street.
10:30 a.m.: Police issued a citation to the operator of a motor vehicle on Eastern Avenue.
9:43 a.m.: Police performed a motor vehicle stop at a Martin Street address. A written warning was issued.