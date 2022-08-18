In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Medical emergencies: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., one person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and another received a lift assist.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

5:37 p.m.: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire at Woodland Acres.

2:44 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Granite Street a courtesy ride.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, Aug. 17

7:32 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute at The Plains.

5:10 p.m.: A Summer Street resident reported his car window had been partially broken. The matter is under investigation.

9:45 a.m.: A Proctor Street resident reported their chicken coop had been broken into and one of their roosters were missing. The matter is currently under investigation.

12:33 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for a marked lanes violation.

ESSEX

Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., two citations and two warnings — one written and one verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.

Thursday, Aug. 18

2:30 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

3:46 p.m.: Comcast was notified of low-hanging cable wires on Western Avenue.

10:36 a.m.: Report of a tractor truck attempting to cross the temporary Causeway bridge on Route 133. Officers spoke to the driver about the ongoing detour for vehicles with more than four axles.

