In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
{span style=”font-size: 0.83em;”}Sunday, Jan. 8{/span}10:08 p.m.: A burglary or past break-in was reported on Granite Street. The suspect reportedly left a “trade mark” so the caller knew who it was.
12:30 p.m.: No action was required after a caller reported a man sits in his vehicle every day near the trash barrel of the small municipal lot on Shore Road and smokes marijuana.
10:10 a.m.: Harassment on School House Road was reported.
8:55 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south.
1:35 a.m.: An area search did not turn up a disturbance reported on East Main Street.
12:48 a.m.: No action was required for a report of harassment on Cherry Street.
Saturday, Jan. 7
11:42 p.m.: Peace was restored after disturbance at an establishment on Main Street.
5:49 p.m.: Services were rendered after a report of a fight at the Talbot Rink on Cherry Street.
5:32 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Heights at Cape Ann.
4:32 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of harassment.
6 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Centennial Avenue.
1:26 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Western and Essex avenues, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and having an uninsured vehicle on a public way.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 11
12:43 p.m.: Police reported a motor vehicle was parked illegally on Summer Street. The vehicle was towed by a private towing company.
10:42 a.m.: A driver traveling on the southbound lanes of Route 128 with non-transparent windows was issued a written warning during a traffic stop.
7:55 a.m.: Police received a report of the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on the southbound lanes of Route 128.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 12
Suspicious activity was reported at a Broadway address at 2:26 a.m. and a T Wharf address at 2:41 a.m.
2:21 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from a Marmion Way address to a hospital.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
9:23 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Main Street address.
Traffic stops: Verbal warnings were given to drivers during traffic stops on Thatcher Road at Water Tower Road at 8:41 p.m. and the intersection of Granite Street and Rowe Avenue at 8:54 p.m.
10:22 a.m.: Police reported lost and found property was returned to a resident on Main Street.