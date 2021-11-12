In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 11
7:39 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road.
7:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eden Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:22 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Summer Street.
12:27 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
11:44 a.m.: A driver on Bearskin Neck received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
8:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
1:31 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hosptial.
10:25 a.m.: Report of a possible scam call Starknaught Heights. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 11
5:14 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:57 p.m.: A resident of Bennett Street reported being harassed by a Daily Mail reporter.
1:24 p.m.: A realtor presenting an open house on North Street reported a neighbor was disrupting the showcase. The neighbor, who reportedly had issues with the person selling the house, was dancing out in his or her yard and holding a sign reading "I Won." Officers spoke with the neighbor and peace was restored.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 11
5:37 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having faulty equipment.
4:35 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
10:46 a.m.: Officers removed an illegally placed speed limit sign from Robbins Island Road.