In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 1
8:30 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Cleveland Street.
7:52 a.m.: After a car crash at 179 Washington St. that took place Jan. 27, police plan to file a criminal complaint in court against a 47-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Police took a report Jan. 28 from a man who stated that the day before, while he was parked at 179 Washington St. address in his white Ford pickup, a white van struck his driver’s side mirror when it passed. The van continued on, according to the police report. The man told police because of the traffic flow, he did not want to pull out to follow the van. The man was able to retrieve video footage from a nearby restaurant. Police were unable to locate the vehicle and owner from the registered address, and planned to seek criminal complaint.
1:14 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 21-year-old Revere woman on charges of driving an uninsured vehicle, driving with a revoked registration and speeding in the vicinity of the Gloucester House Restaurant on Rogers Street. The driver told the officer she did not have the vehicle’s registration in her possession, and that she was in the process of registering the vehicle. A check of the vehicle’s registration returned a status of “revoked/insurance,” the police report stated. The officer had the vehicle towed.
Monday, Jan. 31
11:34 p.m.: Police had a car towed from Main Street after the city announced no parking on Main Street and Dale Avenue from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. to allow crews to remove snow from the street.
3:53 p.m.: A man yelling on Main Street, causing a disturbance, could not be located.
Parking: Complaints lodged about Commercial Street ar 8:39 a.m., East Main Street at 11:20 a.m. and Pine Street at 12:04 p.m.
10:59 a.m.: Police patrolling in the area of Gloucester Crossing Road performed a random check on a blue GMC Envoy traveling ahead. The check revealed the registered owner had no license status on record, according to the police report. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who told him he did not have a license. Police issued a citation to the driver, a 49-year-old Gloucester man, and had the vehicle towed. Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against the driver on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
10:45 a.m.: A 209A harassment order was served on Washington Street.
10:31 a.m.: An arrest warrant could not be served on Joppa Way.
9:19 a.m.: Police assisted the Department of Public Works with a vehicle removal on Pleasant Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 31
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:45 p.m.: Officers found a small piece of barbed wire fence on Landmark Lane had been damaged by this weekend’s storm. Public Works was notified to repair it.
10:18 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 31
9:16 p.m.: State police were notified to investigate a three-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported and all cars were towed. Manchester Police drove two people to the station to wait for a ride home.
11:04 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX Monday, Jan. 31
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One person refused ambulance services.
8:18 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.