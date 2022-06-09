In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTERSunday, June 5
Disturbances: People were reported yelling on Lepage Lane at 10:08 p.m. and on East Main Street at 8:23 p.m.
6:45 p.m.: Police took a report of a fight on Cleveland Place. Police spoke with those involved who said they had gotten into a verbal argument about where a car was parked, and they denied any physical fight took place.
1:21 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Blackburn Rotary.
1:02 p.m.: A parking complaint was reported at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
10:48 a.m.: Evan Beilin, 35, of 8 Flume Road, Apt. 14, Gloucester was arrested on Lexington Avenue and charged with disorderly conduct and drinking in a public way or place.
10:38 a.m.: Marlene Mitchell, 53, of 35 Perkins St., Apt. 2, Gloucester, was arrested and charged with violation of a harassment prevention order.
10:21 a.m.: Police took a report of an assault at the Police Department on Main Street.
9:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Quarry Street.
12:47 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Warner and Oak streets, Valdelino Mendes, 43, of 21 Warner St., Gloucester, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, attaching plates, driving with a suspended license, a marked lanes violation and negligent driving. A report stated police observed a 2004 black Audi A8 strike the right curb as it attempted to turn onto Warner Street. Police activated their blue lights to pull the vehicle over and saw the car drive slowly for 500 feet then drift over to the right before it struck a white van. The car then pulled up onto the sidewalk and came to a stop before police approached the vehicle, the report stated.
12:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Veterans Way.
Saturday, June 4
11:08 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of an unwelcome guest on Fair Street.
3:13 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Washington Street and Gloucester Avenue.
12:57 p.m.: A moped accident was reported on Washington Street. No injuries were reported.
11:21 a.m.: A stolen cell phone was reported pinging to an address in the city. A caller told police that his girlfriend’s purse and cellphone were stolen out of his parked car in front of a local convenience store. The items were reported to be returned to the owner.
11:11 a.m. A driver reported a hit-and-run crash at Grant Circle on Route 128. No injuries were reported. A light blue Jeep Wrangler left the scene prior to stopping and exchanging information.
9:16 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Kondelin Road.
Friday, June 3
9:04 a.m.: The Department of Public Works reported someone may be trying to dam a feed to the Babson Reservoir. The department requested a report be on file and they will monitor the area for further incidents.
12:18 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department on Main Street.
12:12 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:32 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 65-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of trespassing on Fernwood Lake Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 8
3:31 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 a.m., three citations and five warnings — three written and two verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Wednesday, June 8
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.