In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 8
6:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street.
5:25 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Bass Avenue. A patient was treated and there was no need for a transport.
5:24 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 48-year-old Peabody resident with charges of driving without a license on Gloucester Crossing Road. According to the crash report, police responded to a minor two-car crash in the parking lot of the Firing Up restaurant. A 2013 Ford was traveling straight ahead when the driver of a grey 2014 Toyota was attempting to back out of a parking space. The crash report states the driver of the Toyota did not see the Ford approaching and struck it in the front right causing minor damage. There were no injuries. Both vehicles could be driven. Police found the driver of the Toyota had an expired license. The driver arranged for a licensed operator to take possession of his car. A citation was issued for the violation.
4:49 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disturbance on Two Penny Lane.
4:02 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on School Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 33-year-old Gloucester man charging him with trespassing. At 1:36 p.m., the owner of a barber shop on School Street reported a disturbance at his shop and requested police respond to remove the man who was reported to be causing problems in the shop. Police located the man, who had since left the shop, and told him he was no longer welcome on the shop’s property. Around 4 p.m. the detective received a message from the owner that the man had returned to the shop and police planned to file a charge of trespassing against him.
3:33 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
3:01 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:23 p.m.: Police took a report of stalking on Washington Street.
12:38 p.m.: Police took a report of drug activity at Middle and School streets.
11:41 a.m.: On Main Street, police arrested a 29-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was listed as homeless and charged him with distribution of crack cocaine and possession of a Class B drug.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday June 20 4:05 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.
3:30 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Main Street address.
12:26 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud at a Thatcher Road address.
10:15 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
2:14 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Broadway. A civil infraction was reportedly issued.
Monday June 19 5:16 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
2:25 p.m.: After a reported violation of the town bylaws at Carlson’s Quarry, a verbal warning was issued.
12:36 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Bayridge Lane address.
ESSEX
Monday June 19
6:14 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street, a citation was issued.
Sunday June 18
10:44 a.m.: A report was made about a community policing event on Main Street.