In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Burglar alarm activations on Great Republic Drive at 1:09 a.m. and at the Elks lodge on Atlantic Road at 7:01 a.m. Buildings checked and secured.
6:49 a.m.: A property was checked on Magnolia Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
11:42 p.m.: A noise complaint was reported from an apartment on Prospect Street.
11:29 p.m.: A burglar alarm activation was reported at the Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road.
10:31 p.m.: A car was repossessed on Gaffney Street.
Crashes with property damage only was reported on Maplewood Avenue at 10:41 a.m., in the vicinity of Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 2:13 p.m. and on Washington Street at 9:41 p.m.: .
7:47 p.m.: Police responded to a parking complaint on Commonwealth Avenue.
5:50 p.m.: A report of harassment was taken at the Police Department on Main Street.
3:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Grant Circle to assist in locating a juvenile, who had jumped out of a vehicle and run away on foot, after an argument in the car with the driver about seeing a friend before going home, according to the police report. The young male reportedly took off heading north on Washington Street. The driver, a relative who had temporary custody of the young man, called 911 for police assistance and later met police at the entrance to the O’Maley Innovation Middle School. Police located the young man, and after speaking with both parties, it was agreed he go with his relative. Police contacted the state Department of Children and Families due to the nature of the incident.
3:33 p.m.: A report of a crash with property damage only was taken at the Police Department on Main Street. A city-owned car and another car were involved in a minor accident on Elliott and Park streets.
2:14 p.m.: A harassment order was served on Veterans Way.
2:04 p.m.: A noise complaint was taken on Elwell Street.
3:58 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Chestnut Street, a patient was transported to the hospital.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 8
7:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highview Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:16 p.m.: Report of a lobster trap in the roadway on South Street. Officers notified the owner to pick it up.
7:55 a.m.: Firefighters assisted in pumping out a flooded basement on Country Club Road.
7:34 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Pleasant Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws. One received a verbal warning.
ESSEX Tuesday, Feb. 8
Traffic stops: Three drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Four received a verbal warnings.
10:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.