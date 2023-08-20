In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 18
4:07 a.m.: The Essex Fire ambulance responded to a call on Moses Lane for a person with an unknown medical problem. No emergency medical service was provided.
2:50 a.m.: A utility was notified of a request for service on Centennial Grove Road.
2:47 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on to Eastern Avenue as firefighters dealt with downed wires.
1:26 a.m.: Assistance provided regarding a traffic hazard on Route 128.
Thursday, Aug. 17
7:23 p.m.: Papers were served at a John Wise Avenue address.
6:58 p.m.: Another agency was given assistance on John Wise Avenue.
6:18 p.m.: A citizen was given assistance on John Wise Avenue.
5:36 p.m.: No action was needed regarding the serving of paperwork on School Street.
3:14 p.m.: Drivers were assisted following a crash with no injuries on Main Street.
Welfare checks were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 10:13 a.m. and Martin Street at 2:47 p.m. Reports on both cases were to follow.
11:53 a.m.: A person was spoken to in reference to parking enforcement on Winthrop Street.
7:42 a.m.: The Essex Fire ambulance responded to a call on Chebacco Terrace for a person with an unknown medical problem. No emergency medical service was provided.
Traffic stops were made on Eastern Avenue at 1:28 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 2:01 a.m., Southern Avenue at 6:02 a.m. and Main Street at 12:57 and 6:14 a.m. One driver received a verbal warning; no action was taken during the other stops.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue at 9:28 a.m. and 1:28 ,1:29 and 4:49 p.m.
4:29 p.m.: Police spoke to a person locked out of his or her car on Maple Street.
1:55 p.m.: Assistance was given on Martin Street related to an animal complaint.
Traffic stops were conducted on John Wise Avenue at 7:13 and 9:19 a.m., Water Street at 9:23 a.m., Apple Street at 1:37 p.m., and Southern Avenue at 1:42 p.m. Officers issued three verbal warnings and two citations.
12:35 p.m.: Notification was made about a animal on Red Gate Road after a complaint was lodged.
11:38 a.m.: A person reporting a fraud or scam was assisted on John Wise Avenue.
11:25 a.m.: An individual with an unknown medical problem was taken by ambulance from a County Road address to a hospital.
ROCKPORT
Saturday, Aug. 12
10:57 p.m.: A 36-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of driving drunk and negligent driving after a traffic stop in Dock Square.
Searches of the area in response to reports of suspicious activity on Doctor’s Run at 9:25 p.m., and from High Street at 10:10 p.m.
Illegal parking: A person was spoken to on Middle Road at 9:27 p.m., and vehicles were ticketed on School Street at 12:58 p.m., Pigeon Hill Street at 4:42 p.m., Broadway at 6:46 p.m. and at King and Granite streets was ticketed at 9:33 p.m.
9:15 p.m.: A search of the area did not turn up the animal question following a call from Broadway and Railroad Avenue.
Mini beat walks were conducted on Quarry Road at 5:09 p.m. and Broadway at 6:43 p.m..
E-911 hangups: Another police department was notified of a call from their town at 11:40 a.m. A search for a caller in the King Street area at 11:59 a.m. was negative. Callers were spoken to on Hale Street at 7:57 a.m., Main Street at 11:01 a.m., Long Beach at 5:59 p.m. and South Street at 6:03 p.m.
4:21 p.m.: A person on Main Street reported receiving annoying phone calls.
2:20 p.m.: A report was taken about a hit-n-run crash on T Wharf.
2:14 p.m.: No action required on report from Seaview Street.
Public Works notified of issues on Broadway at 6:48 a.m., Penzance Road at 10:15 a.m., and road conditions on Main Street at 2:11 p.m.
1:57 p.m.: Report taken about issue on Gaffield Avenue.
Medical emergencies: After calls to Broadway at Mount Pleasant Street at 1:26 p.m. and Caleb’s Lane at 1:37 p.m., ambulance transport to a hospital was refused.
12:07 p.m.: Lift assistance was given to a person on South Street.
11:39 a.m.: Another agency was given assistance on Mt. Pleasant Street.
10:24 p.m.: Report taken about motor-vehicle accident on Broadway.
10:06 a.m.: Officers conducted calls to residents all over town as part of a wellness check program.
9:46 a.m.: Another agency was assisted and a vehicle ticketed on Wharf Road.
9:16 a.m.: Another police department was notified and given assistance.
7:31 a.m.: Animal control was notified about a call from Main Street.{br class=”Apple-interchange-newline” /}
Friday, Aug. 11
9:43 p.m.: A citizen was given assistance on T Wharf.
Searches of the area in response to reports from Old Garden Road at 12:06 p.m. and Broadway at 8:47 p.m. were negative.
6:41 p.m.: A report received from Sandy bay Terrace was investigated.
5:43 p.m.: No action required in response to a report from Poole’s Lane.
5:38 p.m.: A report was taken from a person on Beach Street.
5:33 p.m.: A person on Granite Street was spoken to about lost property.
2:47 p.m.: An individual on Baybridge Lane was spoken to after disconnecting an E-911 call.
1:52 p.m.: A person was spoken to on Cove Avenue and Phillips Street related to a report received.
1:21 p.m.: A report was taken about property lost on Beach Street.
12:05 p.m.: Report taken on Parker Street.
Other agencies were assisted on Jerden’s Lane at 8:20 a.m. and Squam Road at 11:55 a.m.
10:37 a.m.: A report was received regarding an outside investigation.
10:15 a.m.: A utility was notified of downed wires at Beach and Main streets.
10:15 a.m.: Officers conducted calls to residents all over town as part of a wellness check program.
7:41 a.m.: A person was taken by ambulance from Thatcher Road to a hospital/
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Crashes with property damage only were reported prior to Exit 53 on Route 128 northbound at 7 a.m., which could not be found, and on Washington and Poplar streets at 7:52 a.m., on Atlantic Road at 11:55 a.m, and at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 9:31 p.m.
4:27 p.m.: Larceny of a trailer from a Kondelin Road business was reported to police.
2:08 p.m.: Motor-vehicle theft was reported on Burnham Street. A caller reported she found keys to her car that was previously reported stolen. There was extensive damage on the vehicle. Police said this is a civil matter over a family dispute over the use of a vehicle. The owner was notified she could not let her mother use the vehicle without a license.
1:27 p.m.: A 29-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on a default warrant for failing to appear in court and a charge of possession to distribute a Class B drug, a subsequent offense after police saw her walking through the train station parking lot on Railroad Avenue and knew there was an active arrest warrant out of Gloucester District Court for narcotics offenses, said a police report. The woman told police she had a “crack pipe” in her purse, the report said, which officers found along with a small blue container. Police said the container allegedly held a few small pieces of what they suspected to be crack cocaine. In addition to the warrant, police arrested the woman and filed a complaint of possession of a Class B substance, a subsequent offense.
12:06 a.m.: A 47-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, assault, threatening to commit a crime (battery) and a straight arrest warrant following a reported disturbance. According to a report, a caller said a man who lives in the top apartment was throwing items down onto the walkway, preventing her from getting into her apartment. The caller did not think this was intentional, but that he was drunk. The items scattered on the walkway included two unopened beer cans, a fan, and a folding chair. Police spoke with the individual who told police he was mad at his living situation. After police left, the woman called 911 stating the man was trying to break down her door and yelling threats. A neighbor who heard the commotion said she also heard the whole thing and was afraid. She said they frequently have problems with the man when he’s drunk. The man was uncooperative and repeatedly said police would have to arrest him to stop him acting this way, the report said. During booking, police located a straight arrest warrant for the man out of Lowell District Court for traffic violations.