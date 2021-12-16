In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 16
8:03 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Lowe Drive.
Medical emergency calls at the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 7:10 a.m., service made; and on Friend Street at 5:57 a.m. and Gustafson Machine on Whittemore Street at 7:51 a.m., referred to another agency.
Route 128 Extension: Debris in roadway at Blackburn Rotary reported at 7:21 a.m.; and traffic control conducted at 7:26 a.m.
6:47 a.m.: A 38-year-old LePage Lane woman will be summonsed to court on charges of driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving after license suspension, a subsequent offense, following a traffic stop on Porter Street by The Pilot House. Her car was towed.
1:33 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
1:30 a.m.: Fire Department assisted at Lincoln Park.
12:33 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Richdale on Washington Street.
Wednesday, Dec. 17
Alarms: Buildings checked and secured after activations at Pathways for Children on Emerson Avenue at 6:13 p.m. and Richdale on Washington Street at 10:36 p.m.
9:42 p.m.: A past breaking and entering and burglary reported on Liberty Street.
Assistance given to a citizen at the Willow Rest on Holly Street at 12:49 p.m.; another agency on Flume Road at 11:47 a.m. and on Perkins Street at 4:23 p.m.; and to the Fire Department at the YMCA on Middle Street at noon and the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 9:29 p.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Medical emergency calls from Coast Guard Station Gloucester on Harbor Loop at 7:40 a.m. for an 18-year-old woman; Lahey Urgent Care on Gloucester Crossing Road at 10:10 am., and Essex Avenue at 2:27 p.m., no action required; Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 3:32 p.m., and Flume Road at 7:23 p.m., service made; and Cedar Street at 7:31 p.m., when a person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
7:12 p.m.: Unwelcome guest on Washington Square. Peace restored.
Traffic stops: 33 made between 1:28 a.m. and 5:32 p.m. for various violations and citations or written warnings issued to 25 drivers.
Well-being checks made on Washington Street at 9:38 a.m., Flume Road at 12:04 p.m., Patriots Circle at 5:04 p.m., and Cleveland Place at 5:18 p.m.
911 calls from Blackburn Circle at 4:57 p.m., search not successful; and Mount Locust Place at 10:24 a.m. and at 5:16 p.m. which was canceled before officer made contact.
3:07 p.m.: Annoying phone calls received by a resident of the Curtis Clark elderly housing on Prospect Street under investigation.
2:02 p.m.: Anti-harassment order served on Fair Street.
12:16 p.m.: A 26-year-old Pleasant Street man will be summonsed to court on charges of possession of a Class B drug, and trafficking in more than 18 grams but less the 36 grams of cocaine after the rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid at the Cape Ann’s Marina and Motel complex off Essex Avenue.
11:10 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle on Green Street.
10:01 a.m.: Citation issued to an individual for dumping trash at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
8:33 a.m.: Trespassing reported on Granite Street. Building checked and secured.
ROCKPORT Wednesday, Dec. 15
Medical emergencies: One was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops: Three drivers given verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
2:57 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Parker Street. The two drivers were unable to exchange information.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Traffic stops: Eleven drivers received warnings — six verbal and five written — for violating traffic laws.
Medical emergencies: Two were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:42 p.m.: A broken-down car on the Exit 48 ramp of Route 128 northbound was towed.
5:14 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for having revoked insurance and speeding. The car was towed from the scene.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
Medical emergencies: Two were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services. One lift assist was reported.