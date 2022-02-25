In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 24
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:09 p.m.: A South Street resident reported falling for a computer scam.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 24
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings -- one written and five verbal -- for violating traffic laws.
5:11 p.m.: National Grid was notified of an outdoor gas leak on Proctor Street.
4:57 p.m.: Report filed regarding an ongoing neighbor dispute at The Plains.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 24
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.