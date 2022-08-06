In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 5
5:22 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a seatbelt violation and playing loud music.
4:06 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Gloucester. Another person received a lift assist.
10:54 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his hotel room on Mt. Pleasant Street.
4:04 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
9:52 a.m.: A Jerden's Lane resident reported hiscar window was broken overnight. Officers took pictures and filed a report.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 4
4:51 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a tree on Mill Street. No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene.
1:36 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
11:24 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a dislodged manhole cover on School Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 4
Traffic stops: One citation and six verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.