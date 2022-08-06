In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Friday, Aug. 5

5:22 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a seatbelt violation and playing loud music.

4:06 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed. 

Thursday, Aug. 4

Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Gloucester. Another person received a lift assist. 

10:54 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his hotel room on Mt. Pleasant Street. 

4:04 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry. 

9:52 a.m.: A Jerden's Lane resident reported hiscar window was broken overnight. Officers took pictures and filed a report. 

MANCHESTER

Thursday, Aug. 4

4:51 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a tree on Mill Street. No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene. 

1:36 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street. 

11:24 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a dislodged manhole cover on School Street. 

ESSEX

Thursday, Aug. 4

Traffic stops: One citation and six verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations. 

