In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. One received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for traffic violations during the weekend.
Sunday, June 12
3:25 p.m.: Report of six ducklings alone on Bearskin Neck. Animal Control picked up the baby ducks and will be fostering them for the time being.
3:07 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Mt. Pleasant Street was towed.
Saturday, June 11
11:34 p.m.: A group of contractors working after hours on Bearskin Neck were told to shut down and leave.
5:19 p.m.: Report of a dog inside a parked car with the windows cracked on Pleasant Street. Animal Control took the dog to a shelter and its owners picked it up sometime later.
2:29 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident at Whistle Stop Mall. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
7:50 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured coyote on Toomey Lane.
Friday, June 10
4:05 p.m.: Officers assisted a Millbrook Park resident who was locked out of their apartment.
3:35 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on King Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
1:47 p.m.: Officers gave a person on Nugent Stretch a courtesy ride home.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital during the weekend. One refused ambulance services.
Weekend traffic stops: Nine drivers received warnings — one written and eight verbal — for traffic violations.
Sunday, June 12
10:24 a.m. and 1:49 p.m.: Illegally parked cars at White Beach and on School Street were ticketed.
Saturday, June 11
3:35 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a driver hitting and damaging a light pole on Arbella Street. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
1:09 a.m.: Anna Dykens, 61, of 116 Lowell St., Apt. 6, Peabody, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on an active warrant. She was also cited for driving with revoked insurance and a marked lanes violation. Dykens was arraigned at Newbury District Court on Monday morning.
Friday, June 10
5:10 p.m.: An employee at Family Medicine reported a patient was acting unruly. The patient left before officers arrived. The patient was later pulled over and received a court summons on a charge of driving with revoked registration and a citation for having an open container of alcohol in the car.
10:15 a.m.: A Woodholm Road resident reported receiving a harassing email regarding a civil matter.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One received a lift assist and another refused medical services.
Traffic stops: A driver on Main Street received a court summons on charges of operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, operating with suspended registration and not having a license in possession. The car was towed. One citation and five warnings — two written and three verbal — were given to drivers throughout the weekend.
Sunday, June 12
10:39 p.m.: David Gibbs, 32, of 16 Hutchins Court, Gloucester, was arrested on John Wise Avenue two felony warrants regarding probation violations. He was transported to Middleton Jail.
7:31 p.m.: Officers dismissed an unwanted guest from The Farm Bar and Grille on Western Avenue.
12:55 p.m.: Report of a car and motorcycle collision. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away on their own power.
Saturday, June 11
9:33 p.m.: A reported disturbance on Town Farm Road is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
6:09 p.m.: Michael Ryan, 32, of 30 Railroad Ave., Rowley, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor, having an open container of liquor in the car, unlicensed operation and use of an electronic device while driving. He was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
2:35 p.m.: Report of a bicyclist hitting a car on Main Street. Minor injuries were reported. The bicyclist was picked up and driven home.