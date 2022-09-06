In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 6
7:33 a.m.: A motor-vehicle theft from Warner Street was reported. The incident is under investigation.
6:12 a.m.: Police transported a prisoner to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
Monday, Sept. 6
11:54 p.m.: An assault was reported on Veterans Way.
10:42 p.m.: A 46-year-old Revere resident was arrested on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order after a report of a disturbance on Main Street.
7:10 p.m.: A person reported his car had been broken into while parked on Beacon Street. The resident said his glove compartment and center console had been opened and his prescription medication was missing.
3:42 p.m.: A past larceny was reported at the Cape Ann Marina and Motel on Essex Avenue. A couple told police they had left $700 to $800 in cash in an envelope under a coffee tray in the room and forgot the envelope when they checked out, according to the police report. After a few hours, they realized they had forgotten the money and returned to the hotel and spoke with the front-desk associate. They searched the room, however, it had already been cleaned and the envelope was missing, the report said. They spoke with the hotel manager and housekeeping manager who questioned her staff who cleaned the room. The staff were unable to locate the money after checking the trash dumpsters. Police spoke with the hotel management and learned that when staff finds items left behind, they are brought to the front desk and secured in a safe or clothing is placed in a lost-and-found box. Staff did not report finding cash in the room. Police then went to speak with the maid who cleaned the room. She told police “she never found any money in the room and appeared genuine.” Her husband and she told police they have worked for the hotel for several years and that their job and citizenship were more important than finding extra cash or some “fancy item.” Police did not have any further leads. Police told the couple of their findings and they seemed to accept the result.
Crashes with property damage were reported on Grapevine and Gilbert roads at 12:07 a.m., in which a vehicle was towed and on Essex Avenue at 1:53 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
7:19 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Rocky Neck Avenue.
7:14 p.m.: A two-car crash was reported on the Route 128 Extension southbound approaching Grant Circle. No injuries were reported in the front car and the driver in the second car was checked out by the Rescue Squad and cleared. The tow company had to jumpstart the second vehicle.
3:21 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Bass Avenue.
2:35 p.m.: A caller reported that a cellphone had been stolen out of her vehicle parked at a Thatcher Road supermarket. A short time later, the phone was found in the backseat.
11:30 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of threats on Sadler Street.
8:21 a.m.: After a report of a medical emergency, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 27-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of possession of a Class B drug.
Saturday, Sept. 3
10:25 p.m.: Multiple reports received of fireworks on Reynard and Washington streets.
7:10 p.m.: A person complained of back pain after jumping into Vernon’s Quarry on Hickory Street. First responders learned the person was out of the water. Police reported the best access was Quarry Street to the fire road. A short time later, responders made contact with the patient, who was extricated and taken to Beverly Hospital.
4:11 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Granite Street.
3:26 p.m.: A 45-year-old Gloucester man was arrested at Burnham Field on charges of three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct. Police responded to the field for a report of a man passed out there. Officers reported having difficulty waking him up, and when they did, he began to yell and swear at officers and told them he wanted to be left alone. Police advised him that he either needed to be treated by ambulance personnel or he was going to be placed into protective custody because he was heavily intoxicated, the report states. The man refused treatment. As police went to take him into protective custody, the report states he began to pull away and kicked an officer in the shin. Police brought him to the ground and handcuffed him. As he was getting into the cruiser, he reportedly kicked another officer in the left shin. The report stated that while on the way to being booked at the station, the man banged his head on the Plexiglas divider and yelled and swore at police. He continued to be uncooperative at the station where the report states he kicked another officer in the shin.
3:07 p.m.: A 58-year-old resident whose address was listed as homeless was arrested on Western Avenue on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and a probation violation. Police were dispatched to the Stage Fort Park for a report of a man threatening people with a knife and located the suspect walking along the boulevard before he sat on a park bench. Police could hear a woman hysterically crying about 100 yards away and saw her waving her arms. They spoke with the man, who told police he did not have a knife and police did not find one on him. They then spoke with a family who said the man started to randomly scream at them and as they passed by, his behavior became violent and he started to chase them and allegedly pulled out a knife with a three-inch blade and threatened them. The family managed to run to safety. Police arrested the man, but after an extensive search, they were unable to locate the knife allegedly used in the incident. He was uncooperative during the booking process and later flooded the cell and threw wet toilet paper all over. Police later recovered a blue bag matching the description of that belonging to the suspect off a dirt path on a hill of Stage Fort Park. Inside, according to a report, police saw a black knife in a black plastic sheath matching the description of the knife the suspect allegedly use to threaten the family.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital, two more received lift assists and another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, one citation and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Between Friday and Monday, five illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Sunday, Sept. 4
11:35 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their apartment on Broadway.
Saturday, Sept. 3
8:05 and 6:33 p.m.: Firefighters spoke to two groups of people about starting illegal campfires on Long Beach and Story Street. Both fires were put out.
Friday, Sept. 2
11:09 a.m.: Report of a rear license plate stolen on Cathedral Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, 14 drivers received warnings — two written and 12 verbal — for traffic violations.
Monday, Sept. 5
1:18 p.m.: A person was arrested on Route 128 southbound on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday, Sept. 3
11:20 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested on Bridge Street for driving under the influence of liquor.