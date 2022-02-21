In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. Another individual refused ambulance services and two others received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Two people received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws over the weekend.
Sunday, Jan. 20
3:02 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Whistle Stop Mall.
1:03 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Main Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
Saturday, Jan. 19
2:20 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a damaged telephone pole on Mt. Pleasant Street.
7:58 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Granite Street neighbors involved in an ongoing dispute.
Friday, Jan. 18
11:08 a.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Vine Avenue.
10:34 a.m.: Officers removed a piece of metal from Granite Street that blew off the Rockport Tool Company building.
10:27 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage at a South Street home.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Four drivers received written warnings for violating traffic laws over the weekend. Another received a verbal warning.
Sunday, Feb. 20
8:48 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chair that had been smoldering by a fireplace at a Bridge Street home.
Saturday, Feb. 19
2:31 p.m.: Officers removed multiple knives from the side of Forester Road.
1:32 p.m.: Officers secured a tree that looked as if it were about to fall on top of a Pine Street home.
Friday, Feb. 18
5:53 p.m.: Report of a driver hitting a deer on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported on the driver. The car wads towed from the scene.
5:03 p.m.: MassDOT was notified of a large pothole on Summer Street.
2:03 p.m.: Officers removed a log from the roadway on Hickory Hill Road.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend.
Weekend traffic stops: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle. Four others received citations and eight received verbal warnings.
Sunday, Feb. 20
1:53 a.m.: Arrest on Essex Park. Officers declined to provide details Monday as the person had yet to be arraigned on charges at Gloucester District Court.
11:52 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a Chebacco Terrace resident that was locked out of their home.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Building and area checks done throughout the day throughout town.
Friday, Feb. 18
7:38 p.m.: A Western Avenue resident reported a cell phone that was delivered to the home was missing from its package.
3:08 p.m.: Report of a loose dog inside a bank on Martin Street. Animal Control picked up the dog and brought it home.