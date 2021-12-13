In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Dec. 11
Medical emergency calls from the 7-Eleven on Washington Street at 5:42 a.m., Heights at Cape Ann on Essex Avenue at 6:47 a.m., Riverview Road at 7:27 a.m., Rhumb Line Restaurant on Railroad Avenue at 10:26 p.m., all taken by ambulance to a hospital; Maplewood Avenue at 11:03 a.m., service given; and Second Glance on Pond Street at 1:14 p.m., Nikolane Way at 2:19 p.m., Rocky Neck Avenue at 2:49 p.m. and Cedarwood Road at 4:36 p.m., referred to another agency.
Burglar alarm activations at H & S Convenience on Western Avenue at 3:28 a.m., Washington Street at 4:04 a.m., Carol Steele Insurance Agency on Pleasant Street at 6:43 a.m., no action required; and Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 9:55 p.m.
Assistance for Fire Department on Centennial Drive at 11:45 a.m. and Norrock Road at 9:05 p.m. referred to another agency.
Officer requested at the Blynman Bridgehouse on Western Avenue at 5:29 p.m. and at police station/courthouse on Main Street at 8:40 p.m.
7:53 p.m.: Suspicious person on Lexington Avenue.
5:06 p.m.: Threats made on Perkins Street.
4:11 p.m.: Hunter violation reported on Wingaersheek Beach off Atlantic Avenue. No hunter found.
3:25 p.m.: Attempt made to serve anti-harassment order on Sadler Street.
2:30 p.m.: Emergency anti-harassment order delivered to Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
2:13 p.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road and disposed of safely.
1:58 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
1:52 p.m.: Incapacitated person at Western Avenue and Middle Street not found.
1:40 p.m.: Lost or found property reported at Dunkin Donuts on Main Street.
Public Works called out to Holly and Washington streets at 12:17 p.m. and Washington Street and Dorset Drive at 1:38 p.m.
1:25 p.m.: Wires down on Centennial Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: Motor vehicle crashes with property damage on Gloucester Crossing Road.
10:47 a.m.: Wellbeing check at the Heights at Cape Ann on Essex Avenue.
6:42 a.m.: Another agency assisted at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Dec. 10
Burglar alarm activations at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street at 12:07 a.m., Rockholm Road at 9:11 a.m., H & S Convenience on Western Avenue at 10:40 p.m.
Animal control called to Fuller Street at 8:17 a.m., Stanwood Avenue at 9:30 and 9:37 a.m., Bond Street at 1:41 p.m., Essex Avenue at 3:10 p.m., Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road at 7:24 a.m. and 12:26 and 3:22 p.m., and the Stage Fort Apartments on Western Avenue at 10:30 p.m., when the incidents were investigated; and Nautilus Road at 7:23 a.m., when no action was needed.
Fire Department assisted on Beach Road at 12:09 p.m.and at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street at 10:30 p.m.; and Commercial Street at 5:03 p.m., referred to another agency;
Disturbances on Rogers Street at 12:58 p.m., when peace was restored; and Exchange Street at 10:02 p.m., could not be found.
Medical emergency calls from Reservor Road at 12:22 a.m. and Perkins Street at 5:36 a.m., service given; Washington Street at 8:02 a.m., Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 12:16 p.m., Poplar Park at 12:30 p.m., Second Glance on Pond Street at 12:30 p.m., no action needed; Western Avenue at 7:40 p.m., person taken by ambulance to a hospital; and Gale Avenue at 11:44 a.m., Glenmere Way at 2:22 p.m., Main Street at 3:20 p.m., Prospect Street at 6:18 p.m., Fisherman Way at 7:24 p.m., Concord Street at 9:54 p.m., all referred to another agency.
7:14 p.m.: Traffic control on Blackburn Circle.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage on Essex Avenue at 2:44 p.m., Rogers Street — ahit-and-run— in front of the I-4, C-2 lot at 3:13 p.m., and Blackburn Circle at 5:54 p.m.
5:43 p.m.: Peace restored on Washington Street where there was an unwelcome guest.
Wellbeing checks at Mansfield and Washington streets at 4:06 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at 9:26 a.m., when the person could not be found; and Main Street at 9:49 a.m. and Prospect Street at 4:56 p.m.
6:56 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Eastern Avenue at the Rockport line.
4:01 p.m.: Motor vehicle stop on Main Street by the Crow's Nest.
2:47 p.m.: Harassment reported on Sylvan Street.
Requests for police on Cedar Lane at 12:44 p.m. and Walker Street at 1:31 p.m.
1:21 p.m.: Lost or found property said to be at the Richdale on East Main Street could not be found.
1:11 p.m.: Threats reported at the Main Street police station.
10:12 a.m.: Another agency requesting assistance on Wheeler Street could not be found.
911 calls from Mt. Locust Place at 7:34 a.m.; service given; and Bass Avenue at 9:47 a.m., when no action was needed.
8:22 a.m.: Disturbance on Wishart Road.
7:18 a.m.: Follow-up investigation at the Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue.
2:36 a.m.: Complaint about noise at Mortillaro's on Commercial Street.
1:32 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Medical emergency calls from Millett Street at 1:42 a.m., Mt. Vernon Street at 12:21 p.m., and Eastern Point Road at 9:53 p.m., when services were provided; and Lahey Urgent Care on Gloucester Crossing Road at 5:48 p.m., and Arthur Street at 7:52 p.m., when no action was required.
Citizens assisted on Washington Street at 8:02 a.m., at Jalapeno's Restaurant on Main Street at 6:42 p.m., and on Elwell Street at 9:09 p.m.
7:11 p.m.: Peace restored after a disturbance on Oak Street.
5:03 p.m.: Traffic stop on Nautilus Road.
Well-being checks at Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue at 10:37 a.m., referred to another agency; and Prospect Street at 1:34 p.m., Eastern Point Road at 2:22 p.m., LePage Lane at 3:24 p.m., and Millett Street at 3:34 p.m., when service was provided.
Animal control investigated reports from Plum Cove Beach at 2:24 and 2:30 p.m.
Police requested on Pleasant Street at 2:26 p.m. and at the Main Street police station/courthouse at 3:27 p.m.
1:47 p.m.: Driver of car disabled at Hancock and Rogers Street assisted.
1:35 p.m.: Help concerning a missing person provided at the police station.
1:05 p.m.: A 53-year-old Beverly woman will be summonsed to court for leaving the scene of a car crash with property damage on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Debris in the roadway at Washington and Leonard streets at 12:18 p.m., and on Route 128 southbound prior to the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge.
10:56 a.m.: Another agency assisted on East Main Street.
10:42 a.m.: Possible fraud, identity theft reported on Hodgkin Street.
9:47 a.m.: Drug items at police station slated for destruction.
9:21 a.m.: Summons served at the Common Crow on Pond Road.
8:02 a.m.: Car crash with property damage on Washington Street
Burglar alarm activations at H & S Convenience on Western Avenue at 12:12 a.m. and Western Avenue at 5:46 a.m.
Public Works called out citywide at 3:18 a.m. and on Magnolia Avenue at 4:49 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Dec. 10
Town by-law violations reported on Mount Pleasant Street at 1:07 p.m., no action needed; and on T Wharf at 11:45 p.m., when a violation was issued.
7:37 p.m.: Illegally parked car on Bearskin Neck
5:50 p.m.: Animal call on Railroad Avenue. Search turned up nothing.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 6:38 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:09 a.m., Broadway at 10:19 a.m., Drumlin Road at 10:42 a.m. and Gap Head Road at 5:43 p.m.
3:01 p.m.: No action needed on report from Gaffield Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: Other police department notified of call to station.
11:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. An individual taken by ambulance to a hospital.
10 a.m.: Wellness checks made throughout town.
9:57 a.m.: Report taken about property lost on T Wharf.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:04 a.m. and Broadway at 7:16 a.m.
4:50 a.m.: Caller spoken to after a 911 hangup from South Street.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
Thursday, Dec. 9
6:51 p.m.: Person assisted on Jerden's Lane.
Animal calls to Railroad Avenue at 1:37 p.m., when search was not successful' Phillips Avenue and Green Street at 5:11 p.m, no action needed; and Middle Street at 6:42 p.m., when animal control was not available.
Mini beats conducted Railroad Avenue at 6:51 a.m., Jerden's Lane at 7:17 a.m., Main Street and Railroad Avenue at 7:45 a.m., and Thatcher Road at 6:04 p.m.
4:01 p.m.: Report received from School Street. No action needed.
Traffic stops for various violations made on Broadway at 6:55 a.m. and Thatcher Road at 1:35 and 2:17 p.m., when a verbal warning was given; and Broadway at 3 p.m., when the driver was issued a written violation.
2:49 p.m.: Alarm reported on Phillips Avenue. No action needed.
1:08 p.m.: Caller spoken to after a 911 hangup from McKay's Drive.
10 a.m.: Wellness checks made throughout town.
7:03 a.m.: Illegally parked car reported on Broadway. No action required.
12:05 a.m.: Public Works notified of bad road conditions.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
11:15 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Andrews Hollow. Source of noise not found.
6:59 p.m.: Report received on Main Street but no issue found.
3:09 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Curtis Street and report taken.
2:59 p.m.: Disabled vehicle on Main Street at Poole's Lane. No action needed.
2:38 p.m.: 911 hangup, and the caller was spoken to on Camborne Way.
1:43 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Thatcher Road.
1:32 p.m.: Property lost on Broadway and report taken.
1:05 p.m.: Service provided on Main Street concerning a missing person.
12:07 p.m.: Call concerning an animal complaint referred to another agency.
9:28 a.m.: National Grid notified of an issue on Main Street.
8:13 a.m.: Wellness checks made throughout town.
Mini beats conducted on Thatcher Road at 6:32 a.m., Beach Street at 6:48 a.m., Jerden's Lane at 7:04 a.m., and Main Street and Railroad Avenue at 7:14 a.m.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
911 hangups from Highview Road at 2:33 p.m., Lattof Farm Circle at 6:47 p.m., and Rowe Point at 10:38 p.m. Calls confirmed accidental.
Mini beats conducted on Beach Street at 6:55 a.m., Jerden's Lane at 7:18 and 9:56 a.m., Broadway at 7:20 a.m., Granite Street and Haven Avenue at 8:59 p.m., and Thatcher Road at 10:08 p.m.
6 p.m.: Alarm reported on Braodway. No action needed.
9:25 a.m.: Verbal warning given to a driver during a traffic stop on Granite Street.
8:04 a.m.: Wellness checks made throughout town.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
ESSEX