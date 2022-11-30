In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, Nov. 26
11:48 p.m.: A person called to say someone threw a pumpkin at his truck on Western Avenue. There was no reported damage.
8:52 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person.
7:54 p.m.: A 30-year-old Brighton man was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, having an unregistered motor vehicle and no inspection sticker, and two outstanding warrants, after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Prospect streets.
Disturbances: Police responded at 2:03 a.m. to Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street, at 4:49 p.m. to Poplar Street, and to a family disturbance on Georgia Way at 4:53 p.m .
4:49 p.m.: A parked car was reportedly hit and damaged on Rocky Neck Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only: At 12:30 p.m. on Beacon Street and 12:17 p.m. on Rogers Street.
Reports of debris in the roadway: At 12:17 p.m. before Lobstaland on Route 128 south; at 11:42 a.m. past Exit 53 on Route 128 south; at 10:57 a.m. on Route 128 south; and at 1:09 a.m. on Blackburn Extension of Route 128 north.
9:39 a.m.: Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for “a highly intoxicated female in and out of traffic” on East Main Street. Callers were concerned about her safety. The person refused treatment by EMS personnel and officers cleared the call.
Friday, Nov. 25
6:46 p.m.: A cellphone was found on Thatcher Road.
5:29 p.m.: Animal Control responded to a deer struck by a vehicle on Essex Avenue.
5:10 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Atlantic Street.
Hypodermic needles recovered: at 2:20 p.m. at a bench at Burnham’s Field on Pleasant Street; and at 9:48 a.m. in the vicinity of 220 Main St.
10:11 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the Cripple Cove Parking Lot on East Main Street.
1:06 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 56-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage after a pickup hit several parked cars on Friend Street and left the scene. Police arrived to see car parts littering the roadway and saw a phone pole had been struck, with parts of a vehicle around it. Nearby, vehicles on the opposite side of the roadway appeared to have scrape marks. Bystanders told police they did not see what happened, but heard several loud bangs and the noise of metal scraping the pavement. Police followed a fluid trail from the pole and eventually found a locked black Ford F150 on Friend Street. The left front tire was completely detached and folded under the truck and there was heavy damage to the front left side. Fluid was pooled under the pickup and leaking from the wheel that had been ripped off. The vehicle was scraped on both sides. Police identified the driver as living on Friend Street and attempted to contact with him. Police identified six vehicles parked along the street with damage consistent with the truck’s path and type of vehicle. Police spoke with one owner of the damaged vehicles and the pickup was towed from the scene.
Thursday, Nov. 24
9:36 p.m.: A 32-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of driving drunk, second offense, a marked lanes violation and speeding after a report of a head-on collision with air bag deployment on Bass Avenue. According to the report, police arrived to find the occupants of both vehicles standing on the sidewalk. A Lexus sedan was facing in the opposite lane after colliding head-on with a Honda Pilot, with debris from both cars strewn across both lanes. The Lexus had extensive damage to its front driver’s side. The Honda had damage on the front driver’s side, side quarter panel and the passenger-side windshield was smashed and cracked. Police spoke with the Lexus driver who appeared unsteady on his feet and police said they could smell alcohol on his breath. Fire Department paramedics arrived but he refused treatment. The driver and the passenger of the Honda said they were not injured. The Honda driver told police they were traveling west on Bass Avenue towards the intersection of East Main Street when she told police the Lexus came “‘flying’ around the corner,” “completely in the wrong lane of traffic” and she did not have time to avoid the head-on collision. A witness traveling 100 feet behind the Honda described a similar scene. Police spoke with the Lexus driver, seated on the curb, and who reportedly told them “I was speeding” and traveling 35 mph. The driver struggled to stand, and the report stated he appeared to walk unsteadily. When asked if he had consumed any alcohol that evening, the report said: “He paused and stated he had a few beers.” The driver refused to submit to field sobriety tests and based on observations he was arrested on the drunken driving charge. He later refused to take a breath test.
Disturbances: at 9:16 p.m. on Perkins Street with peace restored; and at 1:06 a.m. on Lexington Avenue with services rendered.
Crashes with property damage only: At 5:01 p.m. on Route 128 south; and at 4:40 p.m. at Ferry and Washington streets.
Assists of the Fire Department: At 9:30 p.m. on Lookout Street to gain entry to a home for a fire alarm; and at 1:17 p.m. at Gorton’s Seafood Center on Rogers Street for an active fire in a fryer.
9:56 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud. A resident noticed a check had been cashed that had originally been made out to National Grid. This check had been changed and cashed. The resident said she wrote out the check and put it in her mail box. Her bank was notified and it froze her accounts.
9:39 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Washington Street.
Unwelcome guests: At 6:03 a.m. on Essex Avenue and at 4:51 a.m. on Whistlestop Way.
1:27 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Veterans Way.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
11:06 p.m.: Police found someone carrying a handicap sign at the train station on Railroad Avenue. The MBTA was notified of the missing sign.
11:04 p.m.: A possible shoplifter was reported at Walgreens on Main Street.
Disturbances: 7:54 p.m. on Western Avenue, a search of the area did not turn up the cause; at 6:55 p.m. on Willow Street, a search of the area turned up negative; at 4:51 p.m. on Willow Street; and at 12:37 p.m. on Chestnut Street.
7:19 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from a pub on Main Street.
5:11 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of stolen property on Middle Street.
1:03 p.m.: A crash was reported on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue. The log refers to charges.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 11:59 a.m. and at the Police Department on Main Street at 12:10 p.m.
Harassment was reported on New Way Lane at 9:41 a.m. and Western Avenue at 10:26 p.m..
1:20 a.m.: After a report of suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle at Braga Petroleum on Washington Street, a 45 year-old Warren, Rhode Island, resident was arrested on charges of driving while drunk and drugged, possession of a Class C drug, driving without a license, and possession of an open container of alcohol.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 9:41 a.m. and on Essex Avenue at Keystone Road at 3:47 p.m.
3:35 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street.
10:32 a.m.: A caller from Revere Street reported a brush fire.
9:05 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at the Ace Hardware on Gloucester Crossing Road.
7:14 a.m.: Stolen property was reported on Whistlestop Way.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Nov. 25
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken to the hospital by ambulance from Pigeon Hill Street at 11:09 a.m., Quarry Ridge Lane at 1:44 p.m. and Pleasant Street at 7:17 p.m.
5:28 p.m.: Alarm activation on a Sandaba Avenue home. Fire Deprtment dispatched and found the alarm was faulty.
Reports received from Broadway at 3:29 p.m. when an officer spoke to an individual, and Main Street at 3:49 p.m., when no action was required.
11:50 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning after a traffic stop at Dock Square.
11:39 a.m.: Person spoken to about lost or found property on Main Street.
10:11 a.m.: Caller on Farm Lane spoken to about an E911 a hangup.
9:56 a.m.: Residents throughout town spoken to as part the police wellness program.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from High Street at 6:16 a.m., South Street at 2:54 p.m., and Sandy Bay Terrace at 11:25 p.m. Individuals requested medical aid but refused medical services on Beach Street at 2:32 p.m. and South Street at 3:51 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Calebs Lane at 6:08 p.m. and Atlantic Avenue at 9:22 p.m.
8:49 p.m.: Officers helped a driver locked out and gain access to his or her vehicle on Atlantic Avenue.
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on South Street at 6:07 a.m. and Hodgkins Road at 4:53 p.m.
Reports received from Kitefield Road, when an officer spoke with a person; and Main Street at 2:19 p.m. and Lindy Lane at 4:09 p.m., when no police action was required.
9:56 a.m.: Residents all over town spoken to as part of police wellness program.
7:48 a.m.: Caller reports active wood fire off Lindy Lane. Fire Department dispatched.
6:49 a.m.: A Main street homeowner was spoken to about leaving a burning fire pit unattended, and with no water supply within the distance required by town by-laws.
5:45 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
7:42 p.m.: Driver spoken to about parking illegally on Bearskin Neck.
Traffic stops made on Main Street at Dodds Lane at 10:56 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant and Gott streets at 6:01 p.m., and Main Street at 6:50 p.m. Officers issued 1 violation, 1 written warning, 1 verbal warning.
Reports received from Main Street at 6:18 p.m., when no police action was required.
5:45 p.m.: A caller on Pooles Lane spoken to about a E911 hangup.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 11:14a.m., Sandy Bay Tearrace at 12:22 p.m., and South Street at 2:32 p.m.
Medical emergencies: individuals taken from Curtis Street at 9:02 a.m. and Norwood Avenue at 12:48 p.m. to a hospital.
12:35 p.m.: Caller on Lindy Lane requests Fire Department for an active wood fire. Firefighters dispatched.
Mini beats conducted on High Street at 7:20 a.m., Jerden’s Lane at 7:21 and 11:52 a.m.
10 a.m.: Wellness calls made to residents around town.
9:21 a.m.: A driver reported a past car crash on Broadway.
7:39 a.m.: Lift assistance given on Oak Circle.