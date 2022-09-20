In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Sept. 18
11:12 p.m.: Police arrested a 33-year-old Gloucester resident and charged him with assault and battery (intimate partners) and improper storage of a firearm.
8:13 p.m.: A report of assault at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street is under investigation.
Disturbances at the Subway restaurant on Railroad Avenue at 5:29 p.m. and the MBTA train station bench on Railroad Avenue at 6:03 p.m.
4:46 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington and Poplar streets.
2:03 p.m.: A neighbor reported an inn on Harbor Road had sprinklers on about 10 minutes before in violation of a city-wide outdoor watering ban. Police did not find signs of sprinkler use and no one appeared to be in the inn at the time.
1:53 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported on Marchant Street.
11 a.m.: A Spring Street resident reported being almost scammed in purchasing a puppy. When the selling only wanted CVS or Walgreens gift cards and not cash, the person believed this was a scam and wanted a report on file.
12:19 a.m.: The Plum Cove School on Hickory Street was checked and secured after a burglar alarm there sounded.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10:08 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported by the tracks on Grove Street. The MBTA was notified and stopped the trains. Officers assisted the man off the tracks and sent the train along.
9:45 p.m.: Police recovered a stolen motor vehicle on Lookout Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Eastern Avenue at 12:49 p.m. and Main Street on 9:12 p.m.
Past burglaries or break-ins: A resident told police at 10:15 a.m. she had returned to her Cleveland Place home at 7 the night before and when she came out in the morning to go to work her black gym bag with headphones valued at about $50, sneakers, a change of clothes and toiletries were missing from her vehicle. At 12:27 p.m.: A Derby Street caller reported he believed his vehicle had been broken into.
9:48 a.m.: Police retrieved a hypodermic needle from the beach at Brace Cove and disposed of it safely.
9:47 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Whistlestop Way.
6:22 a.m.: A person came to the Main Street police station to report he had parked his 2014 silver Jeep Wrangler in front of his Stone Court home around 8 p.m. and when he left his house at 6 a.m. he was unable to find it where he had parked it, a report said. He said he had his keys on him but he did not know if anyone else had keys to the vehicle.
1:39 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Route 128 north between exits 54 and 55.
Friday, Sept. 16
7:09 p.m.: Police responded to a complaint about a man urinating by a motor vehicle on Smith and Pleasant streets.
5:32 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the Blackburn Rotary on Route 128 north.
3:57 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a MedFlight landing zone on Cherry Street.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Burnham Street at 11:14 a.m., at the Burnhams Field playground structure on Pleasant Street at 3:33 p.m., and from in front of a home on Pleasant Street at 3:42 p.m. All were disposed of safely.
11:57 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 53-year-old Gloucester man on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Prospect Street.
11:01 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Ellery Street.
10:21 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Main Street.
9:49 a.m.: An arrest warrant service at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street led to the arrest on a straight arrest warrant of a 29-year-old Hampton, New Hampshire woman.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Monday, five people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, three more refused ambulance services and two others received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Monday, three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Monday, Sept. 19
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:40 p.m.: Report of a stove fire on Pleasant Road. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene.
Saturday, Sept. 17
10:55 p.m.: Report of a verbal argument on Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
Friday, Sept. 16
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Thursday, Sept. 15
12:36 p.m.: A person on Cleaves Street reported someone had shot at their car window. Officers on scene determined the crack in the window was caused by temperature change.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Monday, five people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Monday, seven drivers received warnings — one written and six verbal — for violating traffic laws.
Monday, Sept. 19
5:42 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Butler Avenue. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
3:11 p.m.: A person on Lincoln Street reported their bicycle stolen. The matter is currently under investigation.
Sunday, Sept. 18
9:33 a.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run accident on Union Street.
Saturday, Sept. 17
1:20 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a broken water line break on Brook Street.
11:15 a.m.: Animal Control cited a person on Central Street after the person’s dog reportedly attacked a group of people.
Friday, Sept. 16
12:08 p.m.: A person was arrested on Summer Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Thursday and Monday, three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one received a lift assist.
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., one criminal application, six citations and 10 warnings — seven written and three verbal — were given to drivers for violating traffic laws.
Monday, Sept. 19
10:33 a.m.: Report of an old mortar found inside a Wood drive home. The home and four others in the neighborhood were evacuated out of caution. The State Police Bomb Squad retrieved the device to destroy it safely. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Friday, Sept. 16
9:59 p.m.: A person was arrested on Route 128 north on charges of driving while drunk, failing to stop for a police officer and a marked lanes violation.
5:21 p.m.: A person was arrested on Sumner Street on charges of driving with a suspended license, reckless operation of motor vehicle and having an open container alcohol inside the car.
2:30 p.m.: Report of theft at a Main Street business. The matter is still investigation.