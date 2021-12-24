In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Dec. 24
12:58 p.m.: Debris in the roadway was reported on Hickory Street and Sawyer Avenue.
Car crashes with property damage only were reported on Beachcroft Road at 9:07 a.m. and at the Common Crow lot on Eastern Avenue at 12:40 p.m..
Medical emergencies: Service was made on Washington Street at 2:46 a.m. and a person was transported to the hospital from Marion Way at 9:38 a.m..
9:21 a.m.: Public Works was called out to Witham Street.
9:12 a.m.: A well-being check was made at Braga Gas Station on Washington Street.
8:59 a.m.: Services were rendered during a stop just past Grant Circle on Route 128 south.
2:31 a.m.: No action was required after a call for mutual aid call on Railroad Avenue.
2:05 a.m.: Service was made after a report of a past break-in on Perkins Street.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Medical emergency calls from Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 10:07 a.m., Adams Place at 2:16 p.m., O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 2:38 p.m., Parker Street at 4:52 p.m., Commercial Street for a woman not feeling well at 8:19 p.m., and Bass Avernue for a person passing out at 10:51 p.m., were all referred to another agency; and services were rendered at the Crow's Nest on Main Street at 9:22 p.m.
Car crashes with property damage only at Eastern Avenue and Route 128 Extension at 11:56 a.m., when a car was towed; and at the Grant Rotary on Route 128 north at 6:01 p.m., when services were rendered.
Disturbances: Services were rendered on Main Street at 4:02 p.m. and Washington Street at 4:44 p.m.
3:28 p.m.: Services were rendered for a disabled vehicle on Barn Lane.
2:19 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of larceny on Veterans Way.
1:28 p.m.: A vehicle was towed after a report of a disabled vehicle between the traffic lights and the rotary of Route 128 south.
1:18 p.m.: No action was required for a burglar alarm activation at Cape Ann Bible Church on Thompson Street.
11:54 a.m.: A citizen was assisted at the Police Department on Main Street.
Well-being checks conducted on Magnolia Avenue at 11:26 a.m. and a call from Veterans Way is under investigation.
10:54 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a car stop on Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
10:29 a.m.: Debris on the roads was reported on a bridge on Route 128 south.
9:45 a.m.: Public Works was called out to Digby Lane.
9:37 a.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a past assault at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
MANCHESTER
Friday, Dec. 24
9:50 a.m.: There were no issues due to fire alarms sounding on Central Street.
Thursday, Dec. 23
9:29 p.m.: A verbal warning for defective equipment was issued to a motorist who was stopped on Pine Street.
6:47 p.m.: All was in order after a school burglar alarm activation on Lincoln Street.
3:33 p.m.: There were no issues after an accidental 911 call was made from Beach Street.
3:31 p.m.: Information was taken about a lost earring.
12:33 p.m.: There were no issues after a residential alarm sounded on Saw Mill Circle.
12:16 p.m.: Information was taken about lost keys.
9:29 a.m.: There were no issues regarding an alarm sounding on School Street.
9:07 a.m.: A fire inspection was completed on Bridge Street.
School zone enforcement was carried out on Lincoln Street at 7:14 and 8:12 a.m.
7:51 a.m.: Transportation was provided on Pleasant Street.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 24
Parking enforcement conducted on Southern Avenue at Addison Street at 12:47 a.m., Winthrop Street at 1:15 a.m., Maple Street at 1:30 a.m., and Dodge Street at 1:44 a.m..
12:20 a.m.: A verbal warning was given after a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Traffic stops: A verbal warning was given on Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 10:57 a.m., a written warning was given on Eastern Avenue and Essex Reach Road at 1:42 p.m., and a citation was issued on Main Street at 10:08 p.m.
8:38 p.m.: A citizen was assisted on Eastern Avenue.
10:43 a.m.: A fire investigation on Southern Avenue was referred to the Fire Department. Essex Engine 2 responded.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Dec. 24
1:30 p.m.: Fire crews responded to douse a small fire in some leaves on Moraine Court off Thatcher Road.