In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 18
Harassment at the Heights of Cape Ann on Essex Avenue at 6:35 and 8:05 a.m.
7:18 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Prospect Street, under investigation.
Medical emergencies on Hancock Street at 1:06 a.m., referred to another agency
Traffic stops at Washington and Poplar streets at 1:13 a.m. and Concord Street in area of Exit 54 off-ramp at 1:14 a.m. Citations or written warnings issued to both drivers.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
911 calls from Main Street at 6:06 p.m., service given; and Heights at Cape Ann at 11:29 p.m., person refused hospital transport.
Medical emergencies on Hancock Street at 6:30 a.m., Norseman Drive at 4:29 p.m., and Poplar Park at 2:44 anf 9:05 p.m., all referred to another agency; Prospect Street at 7:01 a.m., taken by ambulance to a hospital; and Morgan Drive at 6:17 p.m., service rendered.
Assistance given to a citizen on Main Street at 12:19 p.m., and to the Fire Department on East Main Street at 2:59 p.m., Essex Avenue at 5:04 p.m., Marina Drive at 6:18 p.m. and Quarry Street at 6:58 p.m.
5:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to serve notification to a resident of Magnolia Landing on Magnolia Avenue that his or her license to drive had been suspended by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Traffic stops made at Western and Essex avenue at 6:39 a.m., when a citation or written warning was issued to driver; and Grant Circle, Route 128 south, and on Gloucester Avenue at 5:22 p.m.
Summonses to court served on Veterans Way at 8:33 a.m., and attempts made on Gilbert Road at 6:54 a.m. and to an Essex Avenue resident 5:08 p.m.
3:50 p.m.: A car said to be disabled at the Richdale on East Main Street could not be located.
3:31 p.m.: Car crash damages property only at the corner of Essex and Western avenues. The vehicle was towed.
2:26 p.m.: Police dispatched to Highland Place for a juvenile matter.
Well-being checks on Prospect Street at 1:20 p.m. when the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital; and on Webster Street at 2:41 p.m.
1 p.m.: Larceny at theShore Drive Apartments on Oakes Avenue.
12:22 p.m.: Debris in the road on Main Street in area of The Dress Code. Referred to another agency.
11:31 a.m.: Fraud reported at Cape Ann Lobstermen on East Main Street is under investigation.
9:13 a.m.: Assistance given with an unwanted guest at Americold, 96 Rogers St.
9:10 a.m.: An abuse prevention order served on Washington Street.
7:35 a.m.: Trash dumping at Myrtle Square and Maplewood Avenue.
7:19 a.m.: Property check on Warner Street.
5:05 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Starknaught Heights. Building checked.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
10:25 p.m.: Complaint of noise on Sargent Street.
Medical emergencies on Mt. Pleasant Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and Church Street at 10:05 a.m., no action required; Western Avenue at 8:41 a.m., referred to another agency; and on Nally Avenue at 9:46 p.m., taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Well-being checks on Grant Circle at 4:23 p.m., on Old Ford Road at 5:36 p.m., when the person refused medical aid; and Friend Street at 8:14 p.m., when person could not be located.
Complaints about parking at Amero Court and Bass Avenue at 8:53 a.m., and Long Beach Road and Twilight Avenue at 8:12 p.m.
6:53 p.m.: Citizen assisted at Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage only on the Route 128 Extension at 10:11 a.m., Centennial and Emerson avenues at 1:32 p.m., on Route 128 south at 4:33 p.m., at Jeff’s Variety on Eastern Avenue at 5:44 p.m., and Washington Street at 6:12 p.m.
3:07 p.m.: Hold-up alarm activated on Page Street. No action required.
Hypodermic needles retrieved from Mason Street at 11:53 a.m. and Taylor Street at 3:02 p.m., and disposed of safely.
2:52 p.m.: Animal control dispatched to Essex Avenue.
Traffic stops on Railroad Avenue at 12:09 p.m., when a citation was issued; and on Main Street at 1:43 p.m., when a 20-year-old Lynn man was issued a court summons on charges of driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.
12:49 p.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital after police were called to Eastern Avenue for a report of a suspicious person.
12:46 p.m.: Police assisted in conducting an ALICE safety drill at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street. ALICE stands for “Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.” Officers were at the school about a half hour.
911 calls: Silva Court at 9:52 a.m., no action needed; and Broad Street in Salem at 11:46 a.m., referred to Salem Police.
11:12 to 11:29 a.m.: The city clerk asked police to serve papers to election candidates. One candidate was found on Middle Street. Third time was the charm when an officer needed to serve papers on Eastern Avenue. Receipts were turned in at City Hall.
10:40 a.m.: Property check at Good Harbor Beach Inn on Salt Island Road.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Scam calls: Three reports were made. Officers assisted one person who reportedly gave personal information to the scammer.
4:51 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Traffic stops: One driver received a citation for speeding. Four others received verbal warnings.
Medical emergencies: Two were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Nov. 18
6:17 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
4:14 a.m.: A carbon monoxide alarm sounded at a Western Avenue restaurant due to a faulty kitchen appliance. Firefighters told the business owner to get it serviced before opening.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
5:57 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
12:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a mangy fox in a Western Avenue yard.
7:35 a.m.: Officers assisted a person at the police station regarding possible identity fraud.