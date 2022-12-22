In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Dec. 18
1:23 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Maplewood Avenue. The log refers to charges being sought.
1:09 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Harbor Road. The log refers to a patient being transported to the hospital.
9:44 a.m.: A past hit-and-run crash with injuries was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road. An employee at Market Basket told police he was in the parking lot retrieving carriages around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 when a white SUV backed up and struck both the carriages he was pushing and himself. The suspected Chevrolet left without stopping or exchanging information, the report states. The man told police he notified his supervisors that this occurred but the report states they made him continue to work the rest of his shift. He told police he later went to the hospital where he was treated. The report states he was upset about the way the situation was handled by his employer. The officer told him police would handle the crime of leaving the scene of personal injury and issues with his employer’s treatment of him would be a civil issue and explained to him ways to handle the situation.
3:26 a.m.: Crashes with property damage only: at 6:33 a.m. at Central Fire Headquarters on School Street; and at 1:56 a.m. at Western Avenue and Steep Hill Drive, with the log referring to a patient being transported to the hospital.
Saturday, Dec. 17
11:50 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Clifford Court.
8:44 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
4:34 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Veterans Way and planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 40-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and disturbing the peace.
4:23 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rogers Street.
3:20 p.m.: A motorcycle was reported stolen from a driveway on Prospect Street. The reporting party told police he had not driven it in some time and last saw it on Dec. 16. When he looked for the bike the next day, it was gone. He said he contacted friends and family to see if they may have taken the bike, but they told him they had not.
12:53 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main Street.
12:19 p.m.: A medical emergency call to the McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Gloucester resident. Police charged him with disorderly conduct, two counts of possession of a Class C drug and one count of possession of a Class E drug. Officers responded to the restaurant and saw numerous pills, pill bottles and jewelry spread across the seat directly adjacent to where the man was sitting. The police report states that several hours before, police had interacted with the man and it appeared he was attempting to take property and medication from a household. Police observed the medication on the chair appeared to be consistent with Clonazepam and Alprazolam. The man denied he was in possession of the suspected stolen property and made excuses for how it came to be there. The man displayed erratic behavior when Gloucester Fire paramedics arrived and attempted to treat him before he refused medical treatment, the report said. The manager told police he was alerted to an issue with the man before calling 911 when he saw the man was not alert. Based on his behavior, police arrested the man. As they did so, the report states the man had to be moved to the floor “to effectively place him into handcuffs because of his behavior and inability to cooperate.” The suspect complained about the tightness of the handcuffs, which police checked and found to have sufficient room not to cause pain or injury. Back at the station, the man was afforded his rights, and police searched the man and found a single pill consistent with Gabapentin in his left pocket. The report states the man continued his tumultuous behavior at the booking desk. In addition, the suspected stolen property including jewelry was turned over to an officer to be logged into evidence.
1:30 a.m.: Threats were reported on Clifford Court.
Friday, Dec. 16
11:43 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Warner Street.
9:09 p.m.: Suspicious activity by a motor vehicle was reported at the State Fish Pier.
7:56 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
7:41 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.
6:36 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the Route 128 Extension and Blackburn Circle.
6:13 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south.
11:33 a.m.: Police took a report of threats from a Pond Road scrap yard. A customer reportedly became upset about being told to pull his vehicle closer to the drop off location in the yard out of concern about a nail puncture to his tires. The customer, whose name was not known, left the area, then reportedly called the owner and made threats. The owner told police he did not believe this to be a credible threat but thought it should be documented. Police also tried to call the customer, and left a voicemail for him to call him back to identify him.
11:26 a.m.: No action was required for a report of a missing person from Heights at Cape Ann.