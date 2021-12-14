In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Traffic stops on Grant Circle, Route 128, at 6:07 a.m. and Bass Avenue at 6:48 p.m. Both drivers issued citations.
Medical emergency calls on Millett Street at 2:59 a.m. and Heights of Cape Ann off Essex Avenue at 6:01 a.m. Services provided in both cases.
5:21 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Echo Avenue.
4:51 a.m.: A person came into the Main Street police station to report a motor vehicle theft.
911 calls from Patriots Circle at 1:01 a.m. and Mt Locust Place at 4:33 a.m. Services provided in both cases.
Complaints about parking on Prospect Street at 1:58 a.m., and Kondelin Road at 2:05 a.m., when the vehicle could not be located.
Monday, Dec. 13
Motor vehicle crashes with injuries at the Action Inc shelter on Main Street at 6:32 p.m., when the individual refused ambulance services; and with property damage at Destino’s sub shop on Prospect Street at 6:08 p.m., and Essex and Magnolia avenues at 10:31 p.m., when the vehicle was towed.
Complaints about parking at St. Ann/Veterans Memorial School on Pleasant Street at 10:02 a.m., Prospect Street at 8 p.m. and of a flatbed truck on Mason Street at 8:30 p.m.
Traffic stops on Farrington Avenue at 8:40, 9:18, 9:56, 10:08, 10:24, 10:34, 10:56 and 11:09 a.m. and Wheeler Street at 12:04, 12:18, 12:32 and 12:51 p.m., when citations were issued to the drivers; and Farrington Avenue at 8:54 a.m., and at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 7:13 p.m.
6 p.m.: Burglar alarm activation at the Beauport, Sleeper McCann House on Eastern Point Road. It was a false alarm.
Well-being checks made on Salt Marsh Lane at 9:18 a.m., no action needed; Prospect Street at 12:45 p.m., when the person was taken to the hospital; Maplewood Avenue at 1:08 p.m., when the person could not be located; and Whittemore Street at 5:14 p.m., service made.
2:20 p.m.: Animal control dispatched to Quarry Street.
Anti-harassment order could not be served on Sadler Street. Attempts made at 1:35 and 6:04 p.m.
1:28 p.m.: A 44-year-old Riverside Drive woman will be summonsed to court on charges of driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an unregistered vehicle.
12:04 p.m.: No action needed on a 911 call from Causeway Street.
11:48 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
Fire Department assisted at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 12:04 a.m., when a person was transported to the hospital, and again at 11: 35 a.m., and on Essex Avenue at 8:52 a.m.
11:07 a.m.: Debris in the roadway on Route 128 southbound at Exit 54.
Medical emergency calls at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 7:42 a.m., when no action was required; and on Liberty Street at 8:01 a..m.and Prospect Street at 10:26 a.m., when services were provided.
8:29 a.m.: A 12-year-old was arrested on East Main Street and will be summonsed to court on charges of assault and battery, and wanton destruction of property worth $1,200 or more. No other information was available because of the suspect’s age.
3:58 a.m.: Another agency assisted on Eastern Point Road.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Medical emergency calls from Granite Street at 12:39 a.m., a person with chest pain on Dolliver Neck Drive at 1:19 p.m., Clearview Street at 4:42 p.m., Flume Road at 8:57 p.m., and at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 10:48 p.m., referred to another agency.
Well-being checks on Elwell Street at 10:52 a.m. and of a man lying on the steps at Herrick Court at 10:35 p.m., who could not be located.
10:29 p.m.: Truck on the beach off Raymond Street causing a disturbance. Call referred to another agency.
10:27 p.m.: Complaint about noise on LePage Lane.
9:07 p.m.: Motor vehicle repossessed and removed from Allen Street by a private towing company.
8:54 p.m.: A homeless Gloucester man called from Subway on Railroad Avenue to report being beat up for his money at the commuter rail station. The victim was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, Officers searched the area but could not find anyone matching the victim’s description.
911 calls from Cobblestone Lane at 8:24 a.m., could not be located; the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 7:27 p.m., no action required; and from Wheeler Street at 2:46 p.m., Exchange Street at 8:37 p.m., service provided.
Parking enforcement on Kondelin Road at 12:27 p.m. and a complaint about a vehicle with California plates on Port Road at 7:42 p.m.
6:54 p.m.: A suspicious person could not be located in the area of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Page Street.
4:05 p.m.: Traffic diverted from Main and Elm streets for the lighting of the Lobster Trap Christmas Tree in front of the police station.
2:46 p.m.: Theft of auto from LePage Lane.
Motor vehicle crashes with injuries on Hesperus Avenue at 12:58 a.m., and Route 128 north at 2:12 p.m.
12:48 p.m.: Debris in the roadway on Route 128 south between Blackburn Circle and the lights.
11:11 a.m.: Coyote walking on the sidewalk, not the roadway, on Washington Street at Young Avenue.
Burglar alarm activations on Orchard Road at 12:49 a.m., at Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street at 1:11 a.m., and Poplar Street at 1:13 a.m. Buildings checked.
Friday, Dec. 10
9:30 a.m.: A deer was found badly injured on the railroad tracks off Stanwood Avenue. The animal was in a great deal of pain and was dispatched and removed.
8:17 a.m.: A fox was seen in the area of Fuller and Norman streets. It ran away when approached.
7:24 a.m.: A seal that looks injured on Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road. Animal control reported the seal appeared fine and to be resting. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was notified and the assistant harbormaster on scene to keep people away.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester from Saturday to Monday. Another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws from Saturday to Monday.
Monday, Dec. 13
5:32 p.m.: A resident spoken to about dumping trash at Locust Grove Cemetery in Gloucester.
Sunday, Dec. 12Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Dec. 11
3:09 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Bradley Wharf. No injuries were reported. The amount of the damage caused by the accident is unknown at this time.
2:12 p.m.: Report of banking fraud on Main Street.
12:26 and 12:19 p.m.: Public Works notified of an overflowing storm drain and culvert on Atlantic and Summit avenues, respectively.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Saturday to Monday. Two others refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — four verbal wand three written — for violating traffic laws from Saturday to Monday.
Monday, Dec. 13
9:11 a.m.: A Summer Street resident reported tire marks on the lawn.
Sunday, Dec. 12
11:58 a.m.: Public Works notified of a leaking manhole cover on Old Colby Way.
1:51 a.m.: William Kennedy, 31, of 78 Sweetwater St., Saugus, was arrested on a charge of driving drunk on Route 128 southbound. He made bail and was arraigned Monday at Salem District Court. Kennedy’s next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Saturday, Dec. 11
9:46 p.m.: Report of a missing inflatable Christmas decoration on Union Street. Officers searched the neighborhood and were unable to locate it.
9:06 a.m.: Officers removed a step ladder from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
8:47 a.m.: Report of a house flooding on Magnolia Avenue. Fire Department was able to stop the water from flowing.
2:21 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported.
9:09 a.m.: A Central Street resident reported harassment from a photojournalist. The matter is part of an ongoing investigation and no more information is available at this time.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Saturday to Monday.
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws from Saturday to Monday.
Monday, Dec. 13
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Sunday, Dec. 12
5:54 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for a marked lanes violation and improper passing.
6:17 a.m.: An parked car on Story Acres Road received a written warning for violating the town’s winter street parking ban.
Saturday, Dec. 11
6:15 and 6:05 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern and Eastern avenues received citations for speeding.