In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 9
11:46 p.m.: Other agency given assistance.
Medical emergencies on Washington Street at 8:16 a.m., at the Universalist Church on Church Street at 9:12 a.m., and Western Avenue at 10:25 a.m., service given; and Veterans Way at 3:34 p.m., Addison Street at 3:48 p.m., Bray Street at 5:27 p.m., Perkins Street at 9:20 p.m. Juniper Road at 10:26 p.m. and Linden Road at 10:54 p.m., referred to an ambulance company.
Hypodermic needles retrieved from Taylor Street at 4:54 p.m. and Prospect Street at 9:31 p.m. disposed of safely.
8 p.m.: Traffic stop on Granite and Washington streets.
Complaints about parking on Chestnut Street at 7 a.m., when the car was towed; and Commercial Street at 5:47 a.m., Liberty Street at 6:41 p.m., and East Main and Parker streets at 7:03 p.m.
Complaints about noise at house at the Goose Cove bridge on Washington Street at 1:09 p.m. when peace was restored and Perkins Street at 6:38 p.m.
6:04 p.m.: Past burglary or breaking and entering reported at Centennial Avenue and Gaffney Street.
5:49 p.m.: A person came into the police station to report harassment.
911 calls at 5:26 p.m. from Route 128 north, referred to another agency; and at 5:32 p.m. on Essex Avenue, search negative.
5:12 p.m.: Property check in community room at Lincoln Park.
4:29 p.m.: Richard Lloyd Beal, 69, of 12 Perkins St. Apt. 2, was arrested at Prospect and Main streets following a car crash. He faces a charge of driving while drunk.
4:24 p.m.: Burglar alarm sounds on Sadler Street Extension.
1:13 p.m.: Problem at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Middle Street.
12:21 p.m.: A 21-year-old Essex man will be summonsed to court on a charge of shoplifting by concealing merchandise after police were called to Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
9:59 a.m.: Well-being check on Wheeler Street.
7:14 a.m.: Juvenile matter at the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street.
6 a.m.: Debris in roadway on Atlantic Road.
1:17 a.m.: Citation or written warning issued to driver at traffic stop at Washington and Baker streets.
Monday, Nov. 8
9:58 p.m.: Complaint about noise at the Gloucester Dog Park at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
8:48 p.m.: A Washington Street woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving an uninsured vehicle after police noticed her unlocked car with its dome light on on Prospect Street. The car was towed.
8:37 p.m.: A person came into the police station to report a larceny.
Suspicious persons reported on Trask Street at 6:38 p.m., Brightside Avenue at 7:55 p.m., and Chestnut Street at 8:36 p.m. Two 15-year-olds will each be summonsed to court in the Chestnut Street incident on a charge of breaking and entering into a vehicle or boat in the nighttime for a felony.
5:41 p.m.: Animal control was notified that a coyote had been struck by a car and injured on Rocky Neck Avenue. The animal could not be located.
5:24 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Essex Avenue.
4:26 p.m.: A person came into station to report harassment.
3:34 p.m.: Found property reported at station, and Willowood Road.
3:29 p.m.: Car crash with property damage at Duncan and Rogers streets. No injuries reported.
Debris in street reported at Herrick Court and Friend Street at 10:14 a.m., Route 128 northbound past Exit 54, Elwell Street at 3:02 p.m.
Traffic stops on Farrington Avenue at 8:35 and 8:39 a.m., Norman Avenue at 9:50 a.m., and Wheeler and Apple streets at 12:37 p.m., all drivers issued a citation or written warning; at Hammond Castle Museum on Hesperus Avenue at 11:15 a.m., Lynn driver to be summonsed to court for driving without a license, car towed; and on Poplar Street at 2:48 p.m. when Kyle Soper, 36, of 88 Washington St., Apt. 2, was arrested on a default warrant for failure to appear in court.
2:33 p.m.: Anti-harassment order served on Hancock Street.
Parking complaints on School Street at 8:08 a.m., no action needed; Taylor Street at 8:48 a.m. and Western Avenue at 1:49 p.m.
Medical emergencies at Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 7:31 a.m., no action needed, and again at 10:23 a.m., referred to another agency; Hancock Street at 11:34 a.m., referred to another agency; and Chestnut Street at 12:14 p.m.
11:47 a.m.: Jason Pacheco, 32, of 7 Woodward Ave., Apt. 9, arrested on Woodward Avenue on three default warrants, each for failure to appear in court while free on personal recognizance.
Disturbances: Police responded to reports from LePage Lane at 12:34 a.m. and Riggs Street at 11:03 a.m.
10:35 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported. The driver, a Gloucester resident, will be summonsed to court on charges of number plate violation to conceal identity and no inspection sticker. The car was towed.
8:13 a.m.: Vandalism at Foster Street.
5:32 a.m.: Hold-up alarm sounded at Bank Gloucester loan center on Middle Street.
Disabled vehicle at Whistlestop Way at 4:46 a.m. referred to another agency.
Building and area checks done on Warner Street at 12:56 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 15
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings.
Weekend medical emergencies: One lift assist; three people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, Nov. 14
9:06 a.m.: Officers disposed of a hypodermic needle found on Long Beach.
Saturday, Nov. 13
1:47 and 12:56 p.m.: Report of electrical wires down on Main Street and Popplestone Lane.
Friday, Nov. 12
4:55 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Nugent Stretch. No injuries were reported. The car reportedly had major damage but was driven away on its own power. The deer ran away before officers arrived.
MANCHESTER
Weekend traffic stops: Ten drivers received warnings for violating traffic laws.
Weekend medical emergencies: Two lift assists’ three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 134:24 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on School Street. No injuries were reported. The car did not need to be towed from the scene.
Friday, Nov. 1210:16 p.m.: Officers disbursed a group of children that were running through yards on Crooked Lane.
6:02 p.m.: Officers removed a large tree limb from the roadway on Bridge Street.
4:53 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a clogged street drain on Central Street.
1:36 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Crooked Lane.
11:41 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene. The deer ran away before officers arrived.
ESSEX
Weekend traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings for violating traffic laws.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Saturday, Nov. 13
3:24 p.m.: A Southern Avenue resident reported he suspected someone had been tampering with his honey bee farm.
1:25 p.m.: Report of a missing person. They were later located in Middleton.
1:10 a.m.: A driver on Town Farm Road received a criminal application for operating with a suspended license.
Friday, Nov. 12
9:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of two loose horses and a donkey on John Wise Avenue.