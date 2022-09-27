In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, nine people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, two more received lift assists and another refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Five drivers received warnings — two written and three people — for traffic violations between Friday and Monday.
Monday, Sept. 26
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Saturday, Sept. 24
5:24 p.m.: A person reported being scammed out of $220 through a fraudulent dog adoption scheme. The matter is under investigation.
1:55 p.m.: Report of credit card fraud on Dock Square. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Sept. 23
6:37 p.m.: A person on Main Street reported their front license plate had been stolen. The matter is under investigation.
10:55 a.m.: A person reported running over the base of a cut-down street sign on Main Street. Public Works was notified to remove the base.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one refused ambulance services.
Monday, Sept. 26
Building and area checks were held throughout the day.
Sunday, Sept. 25
10:48 p.m.: Pubic Works Was notified of water leaking into the roadway on School Street.
1:12 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender on Beach Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
Saturday, Sept. 24
5:13 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog attacking a chicken on Old Essex Road.
Friday, Sept. 23
12:47 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed wires on Summer Street.
12:39 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between Friday and and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., three criminal applications, six citations and 27 warnings — 13 written and 14 verbal — were issued to drivers for traffic violations.
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one received a lift assist.
Monday, Sept. 26
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Sunday, Sept. 25
3:30 p.m.: A person was arrested on Eastern Avenue after police say the person drove their car into a pole. The person was cited for driving under the influence of liquor, a third offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating without a required ignition interlock device; and having an open container of alcohol in the car. Tally’s Towing towed the car from the scene. The person was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Monday morning.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Building and area checks held throughout the day.
Friday, Sept. 23
6:28 p.m.: Report of a credit card scam on John Wise Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
12:44 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Lufkin Street.