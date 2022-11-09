In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 7
6:47 p.m.: A person came into the Police Department to report that cash had been taken from her wallet, which she had dropped outside in the vicinity of 186 Main St. around 6:20 p.m. after she had attended a class. Some people returned the wallet after they found it outside of the class.
3:12 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of loitering on Whistlestop Way.
1:55 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
1:28 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a report of soliciting on Perkins Street. A caller reported that a company was soliciting for solar credits. The responding officer located the company representatives in the area of Green Street. Police advised them to stop and educated them on the proper permitting process.
11:07 a.m.: Police took a report of trespassing on Veterans Way.
10:47 a.m.: Police took a report of a larceny of a cell phone, which the person said had been stolen about a month before. The person said she had been riding the CATA bus on Oct. 7 and later noticed her phone, that she had obtained for free, was missing from her bag.
10:45 a.m.: On Washington Street, police conducted a motor-vehicle stop and planned to file a criminal complaint on a charge of driving without a license in court against a 19-year-old Gloucester man.
8:58 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at The Residence at Seaport on Elm Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Building and area checks throughout the morning throughout town.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
7:48 p.m.: Lift assistance given to a resident of Main Street.
6:11 p.m.: A person was spoken to regarding suspicious activity at Whistle Stop Mall.
5:36 p.m.: Driver given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Thatcher Road.
Well-being checks made on residents around town by phone at 9:36 a.m., High Street at 1:13 p.m., Penzance Road at 5:15 p.m., when officers spoke to the individuals in question.
4:33 p.m.: Caller on Railroad Avenue spoken to about an E911 hangup.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:15 and 8:58 a.m. and 2:08 p.m. during which a driver was given a verbal warning; and Prospect and Summer streets at 7:24 a.m.
Reports received from Quarry Ridge Lane at 8:56 a.m., Landmark Lane at 11:09 a.m., when officers spoke to an individual.
Building and area checks made throughout the day throughout town.