In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and pire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug 17
2:19 a.m.: A 32-year-old homeless Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of possession of a Class B drug and distributing a Class B drug at a convenience store on Washington Street. Police also planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 48-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of possession of a Class B drug. Police had been informed that a store clerk was allegedly dealing various narcotics out of the store, with some deals taking place inside and some in front of it, according to a police report. Police said they had observed, based on their training and experience, what was believed to be a “hand to hand exchange of narcotics” between the clerk and another man outside the store. Police caught up with the man walking down Washington Street toward Middle Street who “admitted he bought 'a rock of crack,’” the report stated. Police went back to the store and arrested the clerk, and called the store owner to take control of the store. Police searched the clerk and found he possessed a glass pipe with residue consistent with “crack cocaine,” a glass vial of “suspected liquid narcotics,” and $1,028.75 on him.
Saturday, Aug. 13
11:34 p.m.: Fraud was reported to police at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
Noise complaints: At 11:12 p.m. on Foster Street, 11:04 p.m. on Elwell Street and at 10:08 p.m. on Uncas Road.
Unwelcome guests were reported on Fuller Street at 7:27 p.m., and on East Main Street at 3:56 p.m.
6:18 p.m.: A two-car crash with property damage only was reported on Grant Circle.
5:06 p.m.: A two-car rear-end crash was reported as the vehicles were entering Grant Circle from the Route 128 south extension. Gloucester Fire Department paramedics examined all occupants and none were transported.
4:46 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Essex Avenue.
4:25 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.
3:39 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with traffic on Essex Avenue as firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire. A resident had reported the fire in the woods behind her house.
12:11 p.m.: Police planned to seek a complaint in court against a 29-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving without a license on Grant Circle.
11:31 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Prospect Street.
Friday, Aug. 12
11:06 p.m.: An East Main Street resident reported he left a green power washer worth about $1,000 in front of his house and at some time earlier in the day it went missing.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Gee Avenue at 9 p.m., on Western Avenue at 3:06 p.m., and on Main Street at 2:01 p.m.
8:25 p.m.: Peace was restored after trespassing was reported on Atlantic Road.
8:13 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Commonwealth Avenue and Wells Street and disposed of safely.
7:16 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at a hotel on Atlantic Road.
4:47 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted on Wingaersheek Road.
Unwelcome guests were reported at a hotel on Atlantic Road at 2:32 p.m., and on Plum Court at 2:09 p.m.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Between Thursday and Friday at 7:30 a.m., two drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Medical emergencies: One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital, one refused ambulance services and two received lift assists.
5:09 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Prospect Street resident who said the home's water wasn't turning off.
1:47 p.m.: A person at the Transfer Station during off-hours reported accidentally throwing house and car keys into a locked donation box. Officers said they are still waiting for the keys as of Friday.
1:41 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Main Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 18
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 18
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: One citation and two verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
6:46 p.m.: A driver on Island Road had his boat fall off its trailer while heading down Island Road. The boat reportedly hit a utility pole as it fell to the street but the pole did not appear to be damaged. The damage to the boat is unknown at this time. Tally's Towing was able to get the boat secured back on its trailer.
9:22 a.m.: Report of a past car accident involving a driver hitting a parked car in the Village Restaurant parking lot on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The matter is under investigation.