In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 15
12:37 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
9:30 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Railroad Avenue resident and a contractor who were in the middle of an argument. Peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 15
5:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hickory Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:28 p.m.: Lift assist on Tappan Street.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 15
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Nov. 12
911 calls from Leighton Court at 1:30 p.m., hang-up; Blackburn Drive at 3:01 p.m. and Prospect Street at 3:47 p.m. , open lines; Granite Street in Rockport at 9:52 a.m., referred to Rockport EMS; and from East Street in Boston at 10:57 p.m., referred to Boston Police.
Burglar alarm activations on Washington Street at 10:02 a.m. and Madison Court at 4:34 p.m., buildings checked; and at Atlantic Vacation Homes on Old County Road at 10:53 p.m., false alarm.
Domestic violence call: A 36-year-old Danvers man will be summonsed to court on charges of assault on an intimate partner and malicious destruction of more than $1,200 in property, a Jeep, after police responded to a 911 call at the Halyard Apartments on School House Road at 8:52 p.m. The alleged victim was given an emergency protection order by a judge at 9:33 p.m.
8:26 p.m.: Report of fireworks firing in the Cherry Street area. None found.
Debris in the roadway on Cherry Street at 12:54 p.m., Route 128 south at 7:05 a.m., Butman Avenue at 4:54 p.m., and wire at Witham Street and Salt Island Road at 8:23 p.m.
6:56 p.m.: Animal control dispatch to Montvale and Echo avenues.
6:43 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Colonial Street.
Complaints made about parking at Gloucester Cinema on Essex Avenue at 1:18 p.m., the corner of Beckford and Dodge streets at 3:05 p.m. marking it hard to turn corner, on Chestnut Street at 5:13 p.m., and Railroad Avenue at 6:39 p.m.
6:26 p.m.: Property found at Ed’s Mini Mart on Washington Avenue.
Car crashes with property damage at Riverside and Washington streets at 7:16 a.m., no action required; and Prospect and Fears street at 4:51 p.m., which could not be located.
4:29 p.m.: Well-being check on East Main Street, prompted by days worth of packages stacking up.
4:20 p.m.: Squam Rock Road resident reports identity fraud.
11:29 a.m.: Deer struck by motor vehicle on Route 128 north. Referred to another agency.
11:22 a.m.: 911 caller reports transformer sparking on Palfrey Road.
10:59 a.m.: Police called to East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension, for a school problem.
8:21 a.m.: Working structure fire at 12 Ocean Ave. Police shut down Norman Avenue to traffic until 9:42 a.m.
Medical emergency calls from Kennedy Road at 12:43 a.m. and 6:08 a.m., all taken by ambulance to a hospital; Hesperus Avenue at 8:47 a.m., Prospect Street at 9:24 a.m., referred to another agency; and from Holly Street at 4:32 a.m., when no action was required.
Traffic stops at Taylor Street at 12:30 a.m. and Washington Street at Gloucester Avenue at 1:34 a.m., citations or written warnings issued; and at Washington and Poplar streets at 12:58 a.m., no action needed.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Suspicious activities or persons reported on Woodward Avenue at 11:46 a.m. and Hartz Street at 10:26 p.m.
Burglar alarm activations at Whittemore Street at 5:52 a.m., the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce on Harbor Loop at 12:19 p.m., on Atlantic Avenue at 2:48 p.m., and at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street at 11:34 a.m. and 7:41 p.m., when buildings were checked and secured; and Americold, 69 Rogers St. at 9:57 p.m., which was a false alarm.
7:40 p.m.: Debris in roadway on Route 128 south, just prior to the bridge.
7:17 p.m.: 911 call from Englewood Road.
Medical emergency calls from Trask Street at 5:48 a.m., when the person was taken by ambulance to the hospital; Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 11:26 a.m., referred to another agency; and the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road at 6:59 p.m., when service was given.
6:10 p.m.: Person came to police station to make a complaint.
4:20 p.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Middle Street and disposed of safely.
3:34 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
Traffic stops at School House and Gloucester Crossing roads at 1:28 a.m., and Western and Tolman avenues at 10:51 a.m., when citations or written warnings were issued; and Western and Essex avenues at 2:28 p.m.
2:23 p.m.: Complaint about noise on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
12:43 p.m.: Fire Department assisted at Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street.
8:14 a.m.: Car crash with property damage at Grant Circle, Route 128 south. No injuries reported.
Well-being checks on Concord Street at 5:06 a.m. and YMCA rooming house and community center on Middle Street at 7:22 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
8:22 p.m.: Car crash at Prospect and Marchant streets. Only property damage reported.
Debris in the roadway reported on Perkins Street at 9:16 a.m. and Route 128 south just past the bridge.
7:51 p.m.: Collision between bicyclist and car at Bass Avenue and Amero Court. Injuries reported.
Hypodermic needles retrieved from Taylor Street at 12:46 p.m. and Harbor Loop at 4:48 p.m. disposed of safely.
4:45 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Madison Court.
4:41 p.m.: Peace restored after complaint lodged about noise on Willow Street.
4:32 p.m.: Request to assist Fire Department transferred to another agency.
3:17 p.m.: Report of harassment made at police station under investigation.
2:10 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Reservoir Road.
2:03 p.m.: 911 call from Gale Road.
1:22 p.m.: An inquiry about sex offender registration made at the police station is under investigation.
Parking complaints or enforcement on Chestnut Street at 10:33 a.m., and at East Main and Parker streets at 10:47 a.m., when a citation or written warning was issued.
Medical emergencies on Thatcher Road at 3:56 a.m. and Echo Avenue at 10:16 a.m., when individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital; Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 12:48 p.m., service given; and Washington Street at 10:06 a.m., no action needed.
9:41 a.m.: Warrant service on Cedar Street.
9:01 a.m.: Well-being check at the YMCA rooming house and community center on Middle Street.
8:48 a.m.: Driver given citation or written warning during traffic stop on Essex Avenue near the Mobil station.
1:30 a.m.: Assist Fire Department at Poplar Park. It was a false alarm.