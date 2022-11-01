In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Oct. 28
8:26 a.m.: Police took a report of suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street.
8:14 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a lockout at Harbor Village on Main Street.
Alarms activated at 3:11 a.m. on Gloucester Crossing Road and 3:37 a.m. on Wingaersheek Road. Both buildings were checked and secured.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Threats were reported at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street at 5:30 p.m., on Veterans Way at 5:52 p.m., Walgreens on Main Street at 7:59 p.m., and on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 8:04 p.m. which police said were unfounded.
4:29 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of a wind surfer in trouble on Wingaersheek Road.
4:14 p.m.: A group loitering at the train station on Railroad Avenue was dispersed.
1:04 p.m.: Police responded to a report of loitering at Petco on Gloucester Crossing Road.
A crash with property damage only was reported at Washington and Centennial streets.
9:47 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Willow Street to pick up drug paraphernalia for destruction, according to a report. Police were told that when that Public Works crew starting to work an apartment after someone had been evicted found the items, which police were shown in their original locations. The items were a spoon with residue and burn marks on the counter, two clear-cased pill tablets with a slightly off-white powder inside in a cabinet, a small red pill in a cabinet, and a small razor blade. There was also a small amount of white powder loose in the cabinet. Police advised having a cleaning crew come in prior to having contractors continue their work, due to the risk of exposure. Police collected the items and brought them to the station for destruction.
9:03 a.m.: An 18-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
9:58 p.m.: After a 911 call and a report of possible domestic abuse, a 31-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of assault and battery on an intimate partner, defacing property, witness intimidation and assault with a dangerous weapon.
11:24 p.m.: Stolen property was reported at Faith Christian School/Calvary Baptist Church on Washington Street. A person stated that in April, while visiting her husband’s grave at Calvary Cemetery, she noticed his veterans grave marker had been stolen. The theft was reported to the school and the office of Veterans Affairs. She was advised, after waiting several months for a reply, to contact Gloucester Police and file a report on the incident to have the marker replaced. Police planned to file the report which the woman could pick up the next morning. Police also contacted Cape Ann Veterans Services and informed it of the incident.
10:46 p.m.: Police had a damaged vehicle on Rocky Neck Avenue towed, after noticing it that looked like it had not moved in a while from the municipal lot. Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 52-year-old Beverly resident charging him with having an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle on a public way, no inspection sticker, and a number plate violation.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at 6:29 a.m., Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 6:31 a.m., and Apple Street at 7:30 a.m. Officers issued two citations and one verbal warning.
12:31 a.m.: A John Wise Avenue property was checked and secured after suspicious activity was reported.
Monday, Oct. 31
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 11:47 a.m and 1:24 and 10:24 p.m.
Traffic stops were made on Main Street at 6:54, 9:33 and 9:42 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 9:51 and 10:17 a.m. and 12:28 p.m., and Western Avenue at 2:44 p.m. Officers checked on two of the vehicles, spoke to one motorist about erratic driving, issued three verbal warnings, one written warning, and will seek a criminal application against one motorist.
9:22 a.m.: A 911 caller on Eastern Avenue was spoken to confirm the call was accidental.
1:51 a.m.: A Martin Street property was checked following a report of suspicious activity.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Traffic stops were made Eastern Avenue at 10:05 and 10:58 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 10:20 a.m., Southern Avenue at 10:43 a.m., Addison Street at 11:15 a.m., and Souther Avenue at Andrews Street at 9:46 p.m. Officers issued two verbal warnings, two written warnings, and two citations.
6:25 p.m.: A utility was notified of request for help at Goodwin Court
3:09 p.m.: An individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Pickering Street.
Citizens were assisted on John Wise Avenue at 12:48 p.m., when a report was taken, and at 12:54 and 1:59 p.m.
11:36 a.m.: A Centennial Grove Road property was checked and secured after an alarm activation.
11:19 a.m. Officers responded to a report of disturbance on Southern Avenue.
8:22 a.m.: Complaint about an animal on Main Street. The animal was gone when an officer arrived, and could not be located.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 30
8:30 p.m.: Broken/stolen Halloween decorations were reported on Summer Street.
2:05 p.m.: A dog was reported hit by a bike on Victoria Road. The dog was taken by the owner to the veterinarian.
12:01 p.m.: A fire alarm activation from smoke from cooking was reported on Summer Street.
12:21 a.m.: After a car hit a curb and failed to stop after doing so on Central Street, a 55-year-old Manchester woman was arrested and charged with operating under influence.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 30
7:24 p.m.: Donald J. MacManus, 71, of Rockport was arrested on a drunken driving charge and a marked lanes violation after police pulled him over on Route 128 northbound in Gloucester for driving erratically.
Mini beats conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 2:10 p.m., Dock Square at 2:53 p.m., Pooles Lane at 4:42 p.m., Bearskin Neck at 4:55 p.m., Broadway at 5:05 p.m., and Railroad Avenue at 5:08 p.m.
3:29 p.m.: Found property returned to a resident on Heartbreak Hill.
Traffic stops: Motorists were given a verbal warning during traffic stop on Granite Street at 1:30 p.m. and Thatcher and Water Tower roads at 2:13 p.m.
12:11 p.m.: Individual on Beach Street given a verbal warning for violating town by-laws.
10:04 a.m.: Individual transported by ambulance to a hospital from Mt. Pleasant Street.
10 a.m.: Residents around town spoken to as part of police wellness check program.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Mini beats conducted on Broadway at 9:07 a.m. and 10:11 p.m., and Main Street at 10:45 p.m.
4:29 p.m.: Rescue squad called to Pleasant Street for a medical emergency but the person refused services.
12:52 p.m.: Lift assistance given on Curtis Street.
11:59 a.m.: Person assisted on Sandy Bay Terrace.
9:31 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
6:51 a.m.: Motorist given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Granite Street.
Friday, Oct. 28
Illegal parking: Motorists spoken to on Wharf Road at 8:50 a.m. and at Whistle Stop Mall at 6:45 p.m.
6:29 p.m.: Assistance given with an ambulance transport from Mystic Avenue in Gloucester.
5:08 p.m.: Lift assistance given on Main Street.
Reports received of issues on Granite Street at 6:54 a.m., when no action was needed; Haven Avenue at 2:56 p.m., when a report was taken; and South Street at Straitsmouth Way at 2:01 p.m. and Main Street at 12:59 and 4:58 p.m., when an officer spoke to the individuals.
Medical emergencies: People taken by ambulance to a hospital from Quarry Ridge Lane at 1:16 p.m., Broadway at 2:47 p.m., Granite Street at 3:03 p.m., and South Street at 4:14 p.m.
3:31 p.m.: Report taken on Old Garden Road regarding lost property.
1:48 p.m.: A representative of another agency spoken with on Broadway.
10:31 a.m.: Caller spoken to about 811 hangup from Frank Street.
10:08 a.m.: Wellness check on an individual on Mill Lane. The person could not be found.
10:05 a.m.: Police wellness calls made to residents around town.
8:36 a.m.: Found item dropped off and in holding at the police station.
7:05 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden’s Lane.