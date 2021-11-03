In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 3
12:50 a.m.: A caller from Captain’s Lodge Motel at 237 Eastern Ave. reported having difficulty finding a room for which he had paid.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 2
1:36 and 4:24 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Hodgkins Road neighbors involved in a dispute.
1:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:01 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Evan’s Way.
10:15 a.m.: A person reported the license plate on their boat trailer parked on Wharf Road had blown off in last week’s storm.
9:17 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 2
8:57 and 8:42 p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 northbound and southbound received verbal warnings for not having their taillights on and speeding, respectively.
6:16 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for failing to use a turn signal and an inspection sticker violation.
5:57 and 5:24 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for having defective equipment and speeding, respectively.
5:21 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on School Street.
4:34 p.m.: A driver on Newport Park received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
12:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 3
6:40 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
9:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
5:39 p.m.: A driver on County Road received a verbal warning for a hands free violation and having an expired license.
2:12 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.