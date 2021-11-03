In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, Nov. 3

12:50 a.m.: A caller from Captain’s Lodge Motel at 237 Eastern Ave. reported having difficulty finding a room for which he had paid.

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, Nov. 2

1:36 and 4:24 p.m.: Officers spoke with two Hodgkins Road neighbors involved in a dispute.

1:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.

12:01 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Evan’s Way.

10:15 a.m.: A person reported the license plate on their boat trailer parked on Wharf Road had blown off in last week’s storm.

9:17 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, Nov. 2

8:57 and 8:42 p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 northbound and southbound received verbal warnings for not having their taillights on and speeding, respectively.

6:16 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.

6:13 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for failing to use a turn signal and an inspection sticker violation.

5:57 and 5:24 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for having defective equipment and speeding, respectively.

5:21 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured seagull on School Street.

4:34 p.m.: A driver on Newport Park received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.

12:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Wednesday, Nov. 3

6:40 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

9:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.

6:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.

5:39 p.m.: A driver on County Road received a verbal warning for a hands free violation and having an expired license.

2:12 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you