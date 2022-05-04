In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 4
7:18 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Grant Circle.
12:22 a.m.: A security guard reported seeing some sort of fire in the direction of Rockport from a parking lot on Great Republic Drive. Gloucester police and firefighters responded and the Rockport police were notified and checking the location. The Fire Department located the source and reported there were no issues and all units cleared.
Tuesday, May 3
6:06 p.m.: John R. Johnson, 52, of 115 Centennial Ave., Gloucester, was arrested on a drunken driving charge and a marked lanes violation after a well-being check was requested on High Popples Road.
According to the police report, officers found the driver unresponsive and slumped over the wheel of a black SUV which was up against a giant boulder on the side of the road. Police reported the smell of liquor was coming from the still running SUV. Officers were able to wake the driver, who had blood shot and glassy eyes, constricted pupils and was holding a cell phone, the report said. He appeared not to know what was going on, the report said, and police had trouble getting him to turn off the vehicle, or believe he had passed out and crashed his SUV into a boulder. The driver got out of the car and while looking for his license in his wallet, police asked him if he had anything to drink, and he told them he had Tito’s Vodka, according to the report. He told police he just came from a friend’s house. While agreeing to take some field sobriety tests, he told police he was a tuna fisherman in Gloucester. A resident told police she had seen the vehicle stopped at the stop sign about 20 minutes prior and she thought maybe he was lost because the SUV had Alabama plates. Police said it appeared the driver stopped at the stop sign, passed out, and then the vehicle rolled across High Popples Road, striking the boulder on the other side of the street. Police say Johnson failed field sobriety tests and, after booking, a breath test. He was notified his license was suspended.
6:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Washington Square.
4:32 p.m.: A report of fraud was taken at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
4:26 p.m.: Larceny of a check was reported on Millett Street. The report also states this was not a police matter.
4:01 p.m.: Police investigating a past assault and battery at the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street spoke with the victim who said that another woman “had hit her in the nose with her hand after a verbal argument,” according to the report. Two people said they had witnessed the assault, for which the woman did not require medical attention. Police located the other woman who said that during the argument, the first woman raised up her arm as if to hit her, and so she defensively struck the woman in the face first. Police said in their report that at the time of the interview, the second woman appeared to be intoxicated. Police planned to file a cross complaint against both parties and submitted a criminal complaint in court with a charge of assault against a 26-year-old Gloucester resident, and applied for a criminal complaint with a charge of assault and battery against a 50-year-old Gloucester resident.
11:43 a.m.: Police took a report from a Rocky Neck Avenue resident who complained of people dumping trash on the sidewalk outside her residence.
Saturday, April 29
9:29 p.m.: Police assisted the Gloucester Fire Department on Vine Street for a report of smoke in the building. The smoke was caused by burnt food.
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Granite and Washington streets at 10:06 a.m. and on East Main Street at Parker Court at 9:02 p.m.
8:09 p.m.: Police searched the area of High Popples and Atlantic Roads for a report of a kids in a motor vehicle accosting a female walker.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 4
1:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. Person taken by ambulance to a hospital.
1:31 a.m.: Complaint lodged about barking dog on Irvana Road. A responding officer did not find the animal.
12:30 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Nugent Stretch for a report of a possible forest fire with “steam” rising from the direction of Gloucester. A search turned up no issues.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, May 4
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden’s Lane at 7:16 a.m. and Granite Street at 7:08 a.m. and 10:01 p.m.
8 p.m.: Emergency 911 hangup. Police spoke to the South Street caller.
Alarm activations: Fire Department dispatched to High Street at 6:51 a.m. and Granite Street at 7:57 p.m. In both cases, the activations were caused by faulty alarms.
1:19 p.m.: An officer spoke to a Marmion Way resident concerning annoying phone calls.
11:48 a.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported finding a BB hole in the home’s garage door.
Wellness checks made on Main Street at 10:01 a.m., and on Parker Street at 10:03 a.m.
9:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. Person taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Disabled motor vehicles reported at Main and High streets at 8:54 a.m., no action required; and Main Street at 9:36 a.m. where a car went off road, the driver refused ambulance services and was able to drive off.
Building and area checks throughout town throughout the day.