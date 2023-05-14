In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 11
Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 3:14 p.m. and at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Willow Lane at 5:31 p.m. Both drivers were issued a written warning.
11:40 a.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Pier Avenue.
11:27 a.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Curtis Street address.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Country Club Road at 8:56 a.m., Thatcher Road at 10:35 a.m., and Jerden's Lane at 11:14 a.m.
110:19 a.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Long Beach address.
Wellness checks were conducted on Main Street at 10:05 a.m. and High Street Court at 10:07 a.m.
Monday May 8
3:31 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Dock Square address.
Sunday, May 7
7:06 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Main Street.
6:48 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property outside of “Old Harbor.”
1:22 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Bearskin Neck address.
10:54 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Marthas Lane address.
10:08 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Granite Street address.
Saturday, May 6
11:36 p.m.: A wellness check was performed at a Story Street address.
6:36 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Smith Street address.
5:35 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Penzance Road address.
2:35 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Mill Lane.
2:15 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Main Street address.
9:12 a.m.: A report was made about alleged vandalism at a South Street address.
Friday, May 5
Traffics stops were made on Thatcher Road at 1:54 p.m., Main Street at 2:23 p.m., at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Water Tower Road at 8:01 p.m. and on Mt. Pleasant Street at 8:21 p.m. Three drivers were issued verbal warnings, while one was issued a civil infraction and verbal warnings.
ESSEX
Friday, May 12
2:09 a.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Western Avenue address.
Thursday, May 11
6:51 p.m.: After a report that patient was suffering a stroke, an emergency medical transport was conducted from a Story Street address.
Traffic stops were made in Main Street at 12:07 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 5:56 p.m., and on Western Avenue at 6:20 p.m. A verbal warning and two citations were issued, respectively.
1:27 p.m.: After a report of a fall at an Apple Street address, an ambulance transport was conducted.
Wednesday, May 10
Traffic stops were made at the intersection of John Wise Avenue and Choate Street at 7:03 p.m., Main Street at 9:14 p.m. and at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Kings Court at 9:38 p.m. All three drivers were issued citations.
7:03 p.m.: Firefighters responded to an alarm on Low Land Farm Road. The alarm was later reported to be false.
1:31 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Southern Avenue.
10:58 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a Turtleback Road address.
10:26 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Martin Street address.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 7
Disturbances were reported on Rogers Street at 12:12 and 1:08 a.m., and on Willowood Road at 6:40 p.m.
6:12 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Cherry Street.
1:10 p.m.: Police could not locate a reported crash with property damage in the vicinity of Dunkin’ Donuts on Washington Street.
11:33 a.m.: A 33-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on straight warrant at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
11:25 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Dennison Street.
10:49 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of vandalism.
Saturday, May 6
11:32 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 25-year-old Gloucester man charging him with defacing property at the 7-Eleven on Washington Street.
9:07 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud from a residence on Washington Street.
6:58 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Pleasant Street
7:36 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road
7:09 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on Warner Street.
4:26 p.m.: Police received a report of an object thrown at a motor vehicle on Route 128 southbound.
4:14 p.m.: A disabled six-wheeled truck was towed from Route 128 north.
3:59 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a ladder in the roadway on Route 128 south.
9:47 a.m.: A 26-year-old resident of New Harbor, Maine ,was arrested at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street on a default warrant for failing to appear in court.
12:47 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 southbound at Exit 54 resulted in police filing a criminal complaint in court against a 38-year-old Essex woman charging her with driving with a suspended license.
Friday, May 5
11:58 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call from Lyndale Avenue.
10:47 p.m.: A 25-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested at Angle Street and Western Avenue on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Peace was restored after a disturbance at Burnham’s Field on Burnham Street at 7:57 p.m. and on Rogers Street at 10:22 p.m.
9:50 p.m.: A report of credit card fraud from Bray Street was under investigation.
Harassment: Reports taken at the Police Department at 5:26, 5:44, and 7:17 p.m., that latter case of which is under investigation.
5:04 p.m.: A 47-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on straight warrant while police were serving a harassment order.
3:40 p.m.: Police investigated a report of harassment on Center Street.
12:38 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
11:34 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop in the vicinity of Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street resulted in police planning to file charges in court against a 42-year-old Essex woman charging her with possession of a Class B drug.
11:29 a.m.: No action was required with a call to assist the Fire Department on Revere Street.
11:26 a.m.: Services were rendered for a call to assist the Fire Department on Pilot’s Hill.
8:08 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported in the vicinity of McPherson Park on Prospect Street.