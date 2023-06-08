In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
Police charge woman with drunken driving after crash into house
Police arrested a 49-year-old Gloucester woman Wednesday, June 7, and charged her with drunken driving and other charges after the car she was driving struck the Inn at Babson Court at 55 Western Ave. around 8:30 p.m. and left the scene heading down Babson Court, according to a police report.
Police arrested Stacey Higgins, 9 Babson Court, Apt. 2, Gloucester and charged her with operating under the influence of liquor, driving without a license, having an uninsured, unregistered motor vehicle on a public way, leaving the scene of property damage and being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
The report of Officer Jared Foote said police were flagged down by multiple residents. They pointed out damage to the house to one officer while Foote continued down Babson Court.
Police were directed to a black 2006 Chevrolet K1500 pickup which was parked at an angle in front of 9 Babson Court. A witness described the driver as wearing a black hoodie and walking toward the vehicle. The officer described her as “walking in a zig-zag pattern.”
The officer approached Higgins and he reported the smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and body. When asked what happened, the drive said, “I don’t know,” according to the report. The driver also said she was not injured.
She told police people had approached her claiming she had hit the house. She told the officer, “I didn’t hit anything” and said her insurance was up to date. Police asked Higgins for her license, and pointed out what appeared to be fresh damage to the right passenger side of the vehicle, “which included large white scratches and a broken passenger side mirror,” the report stated. The driver maintained that this damage was old.
She also explained that she had hit the pole at the entrance “only one other time” in 10 years living on the narrow street. Police described her speech as “thick and slurred.” Police said her answers to questions seemed evasive. She eventually said she had been at a restaurant in Essex, said she had nothing to drink, they eventually admitted to police she had had two drinks, the report states. She then changed her answer a second time and said she had nothing to drink, and then changed her answer a third time and said she had one drink.
After she submitted to several field sobriety tests, her saying she had consumed alcohol, the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, and other signs of impairment, police determined she was highly intoxicated and that she had driven while under the influence, and arrested her. As she was being arrested, police found a nip bottle of Evan Williams Bourbon in the pocket of her sweatshirt, and noticed several nip bottles were empty and scattered throughout the front driver’s seat and front passenger side of her truck, according to the report.
During booking, Higgins refused to take a chemical breath test and her license was suspended, the report states.
Booth at Good Harbor Beach broken into
An intruder or intruders broke into the booth at Good Harbor Beach parking lot sometime overnight between Sunday, June 4 and Monday, June 5, according to a police report.
On Wednesday, June 7, Detective Lt. Michael Gossom received a call from Kenneth Ryan, who is in charge of the city’s beach parking lots.
He told the detective that someone entered the booth through an unlocked window. A drawer was opened by the intruder, but no money was left there. Ryan reported that a computer that controls the new plate reader system at the booth was smashed. As a result, the city would have to purchase a new computer to run the system.
Police said in their report there were no suspects. Police were waiting to hear from Department of Public Works Assistant Director of Operations Joe Lucido to see if there is any city video on the booth and if it had captured an identifiable image.
Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale said in a text message that “where zero money is exchanged, it was likely young people causing mischief,” he said of the city’s new out-of-town beach parking reservation based entirely on online reservations and no cash exchanged by attendants.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 7
9:41 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Millbrook Park address.
6:55 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Main Street address.
3:03 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Gott Street, a verbal warning was issued.
1:25 p.m.: Lost and found property at a Dock Square address was reportedly returned.
12:52 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Street and Atlantic Avenue. A verbal warning was issued.
8:48 a.m.: Lost and found property was reported at an Atlantic Avenue address.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 7
11:42 p.m.: After a report of a fall at a Chebacco Terrace address, rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene.
9:05 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Pickering Street and Martin Street, a verbal warning was issued.
3:02 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
2:32 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street, a citation was issued.
12:15 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Main Street and John Wise Avenue, a citation was issued.
11:21 a.m.: Firefighters responded to an Eastern Avenue address after a report was made about a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
6:35 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Apple Street, a citation was issued.
Tuesday, June 6
10:26 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Apple Street. No action was reportedly taken.
6:26 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a written warning was issued.