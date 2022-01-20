In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Thursday, Jan. 20
7:57 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Proctor and Church streets. Police could not located the incident.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
11:07 p.m.: Peace was restored after a vehicle was stopped on Parker Street.
6:54 p.m.: Police planned to seek charges of driving without a license and improper operation of a motor vehicle in court against a 40-year-old Gloucester man after a patrol officer observed a vehicle make an illegal right turn onto Elm Street where the street is restricted to one-way travel, according to a police report. The officer pulled the vehicle over and the driver was unable to provide a valid license, the report stated.
4:54 p.m.: Police planned to seek a charge of defacing the property of another in court against a 46-year-old Gloucester resident whose address was listed as “homeless” after a report of a past break-in, a smashed window, at a rooming house on Hancock Street. Police came upon the individual later that evening after responding to a disturbance at a storage facility on Sargent Street, according to the police report.
4:22 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:44 p.m.: Threats were reported on Railroad Avenue.
Noon: Police assisted the Fire Department at O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
10:58 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was disposed of on Rogers Street.
2:08 a.m.: A car was repossessed on East Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 20
4:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Reilly’s Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
8:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
7:09 p.m.: Report of smoke inside the basement and first floor of a building on Henderson Court. Firefighters shut down Railroad Avenue while investigating. It was discovered the smoke was coming from a backed-up boiler in the basement. Firefighters ventilated the building and cleared the scene an hour later.
1:53 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding alleged larceny on Sandy Bay Terrace. No other information is available at the time.
8:53 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for cutting off a bus.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 19
6:15 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:26 a.m.: Animal Control picked up a sick raccoon outside a Loading Place Road home.
9:52 and 9:20 a.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received a verbal and written warning, respectively, for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
1:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.