In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 31
5:17 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Summer Street.
4 p.m.: Police took a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on Marchant Street. A search did not turn up the vehicle.
3:39 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny on Mason Street.
Community Policing: At 2:57 p.m. at West Parish School; at 2:54 p.m. at Veterans Memorial School in session at St. Ann School on Pleasant Street; and at 2:31 p.m. at East Gloucester Elementary School on Davis Street Extension.
2:30 p.m.: A report of a larceny was made at the police station on Main Street.
2:16 p.m.: After a report of an incapacitated person on Middle Street, the individual was transported to the hospital.
12:10 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at an auto repair shop on Eastern Avenue.
12:02 p.m.: Police responded to the MedFlight landing zone at the O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
11:48 a.m.: Police took a report of drug activity.
11:01 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Dodge Street.
8:49 a.m.: A disabled vehicle was towed from Blackburn Circle.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two written and one verbal — for traffic violations.
11:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Penzance Road was ticketed.
5:05 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Sandy Bay Terrace.
12:49 a.m.: Animal Control removed a large snapping turtle from a Main Street driveway.
12:41 p.m.: Report of a delivery truck knocking over a granite light post at a Gap Head Road home. The post was later fixed.
11:23 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Curtis Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 31
2:24 p.m.: Report of a stolen bicycle on Elm Street. The matter is under investigation.
2:06 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a water main break on School Street.
1:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Tuck's Point Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:03 p.m.: Report of someone keying a car parked on Central Street. The matter is under investigation.
Public Works crews fixed a street sign that fell over on Desmond Avenue at 8:22 a.m. and removed a tree branch from the roadway on Rosedale Avenue at 10:36 a.m.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 31
7:10 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a written warning for speeding and having an expired inspection sticker.