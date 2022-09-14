In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 13
9 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was disposed of on Cleveland Street.
Monday, Sept. 12
11:46 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 30-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of assault and battery on ambulance personnel after a report of a disturbance on Wells Street.
4:30 p.m.: A crash with property damage only at Grant Circle was under investigation.
7:25 a.m.: A caller stated a house on Atlantic Road is using a water sprinkler during the city’s outdoor watering ban.
Sunday, Sept. 11
11:28 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
10:42 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Route 128 northbound.
10:42 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Perkins Street. A person told police someone was vandalizing her cameras. Police reported this was an ongoing landlord/tenant issue and the person was advised this was a civil matter. Officers were sent to keep the peace and nothing was damaged.
10:14 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Washington Street.
Saturday, Sept. 10
10:31 p.m.: MBTA police requested assistance on Essex and Lynwood avenues.
Fireworks were reported on Macomber Road at 7:43 p.m., and on Cherry Hill and Macomber roads at 8:57 p.m.
Trespassing by a group with a fire pit was reported at Vernon’s Pit on Colburn Street at 5:09 p.m., and over a right of way was reported on Essex Avenue at 8:33 p.m.
7:30 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Essex Avenue.
6:24 p.m.: A road rage incident was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Walnut Street at 5:36 p.m., and at a restaurant on Rogers Street at 5:55 p.m.
2:31 p.m.: Police took a report of a stolen 2011 white BMW 335i from Commonwealth Avenue. The car was located on Sunday around 8:57 a.m.
1:54 p.m.: Police took a report from the owner of a 6-year-old husky who said a relative took the dog without his permission. When contacted, the relative agreed to bring the dog back and did so. The report said this was an ongoing issue between the two.
12:42 p.m.: Police took a report of drug activity from someone who came into the police station lobby. The person said he noticed some small bags of drugs on his Prospect Street property and he brought them to the station for disposal. The property owner said he was working to remove two men from his apartment that day.
12:32 p.m.: A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence on Main Street.
11:14 a.m.: Police took a 911 call for a report of a bat in a second-floor apartment on Haskell Street.
Harassment was reported on Main Street at 10:31 a.m. Police took another report of harassment on Main Street at 9:17 a.m.
2:21 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 25-year-old Gloucester resident seeking charges of driving a motor vehicle with a revoked registration and having an uninsured vehicle on Granite Street and Blynman Avenue. Police came across a 2002 blue Ford Focus reported to be illegally parked in a no-parking zone and noticed the vehicle had an expired registration decal. Police called to have the vehicle towed but a friend of the owner came out with the arrival of the tow truck and was able to move the car into a driveway. Police had the plates removed and told the friend how to fix the issues with the vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 9
3:30 p.m.: A crash was reported on Cherry Street when a vehicle passed a trash truck and struck a child cyclist who was entering from an address on Cherry Street. No damage to the vehicle and minor damage to the bicycle was reported. The cyclist’s parent told police there was redness on the child’s back, the report states.
3:08 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the Route 128 Extension.
10:07 a.m.: Police took a report from Ocean Avenue about an abandoned vehicle on the Flume Road side of theproperty. Police were told the owner has plates coming that afternoon.
10 a.m.: A man flagged down police to report his vehicle had been stolen from East Main Street The man said he parked his vehicle at 211 E. Main to get some trash from the building. The owner said he took a load of trash to the truck and went inside to get some more, and when he came out five to 10 minutes later, the vehicle was gone. Dispatch broadcast a description of the vehicle for cruisers and detail officers. On Sunday, about 7 a.m., police were dispatched to Hampden Street for a report of a stolen vehicle located by a citizen. Police saw the gray GMC Sierra pickup matching the description of the stolen truck. The owner arrived and told police he could not find the spare key. He also told police the truck’s side view mirror was not damaged prior to the truck being stolen. Inside the truck, police saw in plain view of the driver’s side door and center console two used hypodermic needles, a prescription bottle and one 4 mg nasal Narcan atomizer. The owner said the items did not belong to him and were not in the truck before it was stolen. Police assisted the owner with an inventory of his truck and they were able to retrieve and dispose of the sharps. Police also found a $1 bill with white powdery residue believed to be fentanyl and a small bottle of girl’s hand sanitizer under the front passenger seat. The owner’s tools and various paperwork were accounted for.
4:50 a.m.: A city ordinance violation was reported when a caller told police the sprinkler system at an inn on Atlantic Road was being used during the city’s water ban. Police made contact with the caller and the possible violator and peace was restored.
Thursday, Sept. 8
8:20 p.m.: A missing person was reported to police at the station on Main Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Friend and Elwell streets at 7:45 a.m. and on Essex Avenue at 5:13 p.m.
11:01 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the station on Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
5:43 p.m.: As a result of a disturbance at Pavilion Beach on Beach Court, a 48-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, destruction of property and resisting arrest.
4 p.m.: A report of stolen property on Rocky Neck Avenue was under investigation.
3:20 p.m.: Credit card fraud was reported on Young Avenue.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Church Street at 1:51 p.m. and at an auto body shop on Maplewood Avenue at 2:20 p.m..
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Maplewood Avenue at 10 a.m. and Winchester Court at 1:21 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
6:34 a.m.: A caller said someone had poured chocolate frosting, sprinkles and other items over his vehicle parked on Stanwood Avenue. Police did not have any suspects at the time.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
2:49 p.m.: As a result of a disturbance, a juvenile was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The incident is under investigation.
1:16 p.m.: Staff of a store on Whistlestop Way told police they had recovered a small bag of marijuana and a prescription pill bottle containing white pills, a small baggie with a crystal-like substance and a small plastic pipe, according to a report. The items were placed in an evidence bag. Police were unable to contact the person whose name was on the pill bottle. The incident was under investigation.
12:37 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Washington Street.
9:20 a.m.: As a result of a follow-up investigation, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 45-year-old Lowell resident on charges of child endangerment, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery (intimate partners).
8:52 a.m.: Auto theft was reported on Warner Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, eight people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, three others refused ambulance services and three more received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Sunday, three drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Monday, Sept. 12
5:49 p.m.: Report of a minor gas leak inside a conference room at the Rockport Inn and Suites on Main Street. A gas company was notified to fix the leak.
3:37 p.m.: Officers spoke to a person about removing popples from Loblolly Cove.
11:16 a.m.: A driver on Parker Street received a verbal warning for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
7:09 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident involving a DPW truck on Summer Street Court. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Sept. 11
4:02 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the accident is unknown at this time.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Between Friday and Monday, six people were transported by ambulance to a hospital, one refused ambulance services and two received lift assists.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Monday, one driver received a court summons and four others received verbal warnings for traffic violations.
Monday, Sept. 12
2:55 p.m.: Officers removed electric wires from the roadway on School Street.
Saturday, Sept. 10
5:45 p.m.: Report of a child potentially drowning at Singing Beach. The father was able to get his child back on the shore before police arrived. Medical services were refused.
Friday, Sept. 9
10:23 p.m.: First responders provided mutual aid to a medical call in Gloucester.
2:45 p.m.: A person on Route 128 southbound was arrested on a charge of driving with suspended license.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Between Saturday and Monday, four people were transported by ambulance to a hospital and one more refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Between Friday and Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., one criminal application, one citation and seven verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking complaints: On Saturday, two illegally parked cars were ticketed.
Monday, Sept. 12
11:01 p.m.: First responders assisted Hamilton Police with a car accident call in their town.
4:38 p.m.: National Grid was notified of low-hanging electrical wires on Belcher Street.
2:50 p.m.: The DPW temporarily shut down Belcher Street while a modular home was being delivered.
Saturday, Sept. 10
9:38 p.m.: Report of theft on Main Street. The matter is under investigation.
9:10 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people on Southern Avenue about lighting fireworks on.
5:59 p.m.: Officers assisted Reading Police with a call at Cape Ann Golf Course on John Wise Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
2:48 p.m.: Officers helped guide an oversized vehicle down Main Street.