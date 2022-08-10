In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 9
8:37 p.m.: Harassment reported on Maplewood Avenue.
2:13 p.m.: Forgery/counterfeiting reported by a Main Street café.
1:13 p.m.: Police planned to file a complaint on charge of shoplifting at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way in court against a 60-year-old Gloucester resident.
9:35 a.m.: Police planned to file in court a complaint on a charge of larceny under $1,200 against a 35-year-old Gloucester resident.
Monday, Aug. 8
9:50 p.m.: A 54-year-old Friend Street resident was arrested on charges of driving drunk and without a license, and having an unregistered motor vehicle, after a report of suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle.
8:19 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Lanes Cove Road and disposed of safely.
5:34 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance at a gas station on Main Street.
3:11 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Sumner Street.
2:45 p.m.: Police took a report of an alleged city ordinance violation of a woman filling a pool with hoses on Hilltop Road.
1:14 p.m.: Police made a well-being check on Poplar and Cherry streets for a report of a toddler walking down the street.
11:17 a.m.: Stolen property was reported on Lyndale Avenue.
10:12 a.m.: Police took a report of fraud at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
9:40 a.m.: A report of a past-hit-and-run was taken on Harbor Loop and Rogers Street.
8:39 a.m.: A crash with a parked car with property damage only was reported on Beacon and Washington streets.
12:32 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court with charges of assault against an intimate partner and strangulation/suffocation against a 46-year-old Gloucester resident.
Sunday, Aug. 7
7 p.m.: After a well-being check at an East Main Street eatery, a 36-year-old Fremont Street man was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
6:25 p.m.: Threats were reported on Thurston Point Road.
4:53 p.m.: After a report of suspicious activity involving a motor vehicle on Manuel F. Lewis and Rogers streets, a 27-year-old Baldwinville man was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and possessing an open container in a public way or place.
4:09 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Plum Cove Beach on Washington Street.
10:43 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
6:22 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Western Avenue.
4:42 a.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
2:45 a.m.: Vandalism was reported in the vicinity of Warner and Millett streets.
12:48 a.m.: Fireworks were reported on Magnolia Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 6
7:08 p.m.: An assault was reported at a storage service on Pearl Street.
3:18 a.m.: After a report of an assault on Main Street, a 42-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested on a charge of assault on an intimate partner, and a 42-year-old Gloucester man was arrested oncharges of strangulation/suffocation and assault on an intimate partner.
Friday, Aug. 5
9:38 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call on Washington Street.
8:22 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Maplewood Avenue.
7:19 p.m.: After a report of a man causing a disturbance on Railroad Avenue, police arrested a 66-year-old Gloucester man who gave the Action Inc shelter at 370 Main St. as his address, on charges of disorderly conduct, drinking in a public way or place and trespassing.
7:06 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report of a kitchen fire on Field Road.
5:07 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance at a Prospect Street apartment, a 60-year-old Main Street man was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot.
4:12 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Cleveland Street and disposed of safely.
4:06 p.m.: A two-car crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street.
3:43 p.m.: Police took a report of vandalism at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
12:49 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Prospect Street.
12:44 p.m.: After a 911 call from Wheeler Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 33-year-old woman from Somerset on charges of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor and assault and battery.
11:49 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment at the Police Department/Court House on Main Street.
10:30 a.m.: After a report of a larceny at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street, William D. Brady, 66, whose address was listed as homeless in Gloucester, was arrested and charged with drinking in a public way or place and leaving the premises without paying for goods/services.”
8:47 a.m.: Harassment was reported at Ocean Highlands.
7:14 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported to police.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Woodland Acres: Firefighters tended to the ongoing brush fire at 7, 7:35 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
7:24 a.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported the rear license plate on his or her car was missing.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — one written and two verbal — for traffic violations.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eaglehead Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for traffic violations.