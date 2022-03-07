In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 7
2:52 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a report of a disabled motor-vehicle on Grant Circle.
Sunday, March 6
11:44 p.m.: Complaint of noise on Friend Street.
10:58 p.m.: Peace was restored after a noise complaint on Friend Street.
4:35 p.m.: Crash on Route 128 north prior to Route 133. Units were dispatched and State Police were notified and responded. No other information was available.
1:58 p.m.: Police planned to seek a criminal complaint in court against a 30-year-old resident whose address was listed as not known on a charge of using another’s person’s commercial metal trash container at a scrap metal business on Pond Road. Police responded to a report that someone had filled one of the empty bins with garbage and household furniture within the past 24 hours. The business owner estimated it would cost him $1,000 to dispose of this trash. The business owner went through the trash and located some mail with some names on it. Police went to an apartment of one of the people named and found it was empty, with several pieces of furniture out on the curb. Police eventually spoke to the woman who told police she had moved the day before with a U-Haul and had movers get rid of any stuff that she didn’t want. Police explained to her that she needed to remove the items from the property or she would be charged criminally, and she reportedly told police “good luck with that” and hung up the phone on the officer, who then requested a warrant charging her.
6:33 a.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 extension northbound.
1:20 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Western Avenue.
Saturday, March 5
1:57 p.m.: A hypodermic needle near a Dumpster on Gloucester Crossing Road was retrieved and disposed of safely.
1:24 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sargent Street.
Friday, March 4
10:30 p.m.: Police responded to a noise complaint at Heights at Cape Ann.
10:08 p.m.: A citation/warning was issued after a motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street.
7:47 p.m.: A neighborhood dispute and threats were reported on Veterans Way. Police said peace was restored.
5:59 p.m.: Police investigated credit card fraud on Mallard Way. A resident reported she had received a notice from her bank that there were four fraudulent transactions on her account totaling $1,030, according to the police report. The resident requested a new debit card, but she did not receive one. The resident would later find out the new card was sent to an address in Little Rock, Arkansas, to which the resident does not have any ties. The bank advised her to file a police report to finalize her claim.
3:27 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Commonwealth Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: Police took a report of identity theft. A resident reported “her mother … changed her National Grid information and used her information to avoid paying bills,” according to the police report. The resident was notified by the power company she had an outstanding balance of about $1,800. She told police the balance belonged to her mother and she did not use the service. The resident said that National Grid would conduct an investigation and if she needed further assistance from police she should contact the station.
10:07 a.m.: Police took a report of unemployment fraud from a Day Avenue resident.
9:49 a.m.: Police issued a civil citation in hand against a Gloucester man for a charge of possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The charge came after police responded Feb. 4 to a report of two males drinking nips inside a black GMC 1500 called in by the Massachusetts Environmental Police at the Jodrey State Fish Pier.
7:54 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a fire alarm activation on Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Medical emergencies: Four people were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester over the weekend. One refused ambulance services.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, March 4
5:36 p.m..: A driver on Rowe Avenue received a verbal warning for making an unsafe turn.
MANCHESTER
Weekend traffic stops: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a citation for speeding. Three others received warnings — one written and two verbal.
Sunday, March 6
4:35 a.m.: A person on Summer Street reported seeing a driver hit a parked car and flee the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, March 5
8:50 p.m.: Public Wor was notified to fix a pothole on Washington Street.
Friday, March 4
11:57 p.m.: Hector Nieves, 34, of 66 Harwood St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested on Route 128 southbound on charges of speeding, marked lanes violation, and having defective equipment. During his arraignment at Salem District Court on Monday, the case was disposed of with court costs.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run accident on Lincoln Street.
7:40 a.m.: An adult son was reported missing by a Summer Street resident. The son was located safe in New York.
ESSEX
Weekend traffic stops: Nine drivers received citations for violating traffic laws. Eight others received warnings — three written and five verbal.
Building and area checks held throughout town throughout the the weekend.
Sunday, March 6
5:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.