In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 21
10:17 p.m.: Police were flagged down for a disturbance on Whistlestop Way.
9:50 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 31-year-old Gloucester woman with having an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a public way. This after police spotted a white Nissan traveling west on Rogers Street without its lights on at night. Police stopped the car. The driver said she had recently paid the insurance, but that the bank account the insurance was paid out of had an issue, but the insurance company told her that the issue was resolved. Police informed the driver she could not operate the car on a public way and it would have to be towed from the scene.
9:19 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance at an inn on Rockport Road.
9:17 p.m.: No action was required for report of threats from Rockholm Road.
7:21 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Stop and Shop on Thatcher Road.
6:52 p.m.: Police at the station on Main Street took a report of fraud involving someone who posed as someone from Amazon asking her if she recently purchased an Amazon gift card. This led to a man calling her claiming there was an error in her checking account and that the money had accidentally been deposited there. The victim said she may have clicked on something on her computer giving them access to her account. The fraudster was able to send her via her computer screen her account showing the money was there in error. They then instructed her to go to a bank, withdraw cash, put it in tinfoil and newspaper in a shoebox with some old books and send this money to an address in Hong Kong. At her bank in Gloucester, she learned her account was blocked for fraudulent activity. She believes the scammers had tried to withdraw funds from her accounts. She was then directed by the scammers to go to a bank in Danvers where she was able to withdraw money from a different account. She was then directed to take the money to a location in Swampscott and then Beverly before she realized this was a scam. She told police she had fallen and needed to call 911. The woman had her accounts changed.
6:45 p.m.: Police recovered five hypodermic needles on Maplewood Avenue.
5:52 p.m.: Police arrested a 28-year-old Rockport resident on Prospect Street on a default warrant for failing to appear in court. After he was approached by police, he told them he neglected to pay a fine.
3:45 p.m.: Police took a report of shoplifting of drinks by three young people on Whistlestop Way at the Dollar General who had fled the store. Police got a description and located the three at a parking lot at the end of Gloucester Avenue. According to the police report, the kids told police they had taken a Starbucks coffee energy drink. One young person admitted to taking it, drinking it quickly and then throwing it in the trash. When asked why, he said he was thirsty and did not have any money. All three were released to the custody of their parents and they were told they were not welcome back at the store. Video shown to police by the store manager shows one young person concealing the Starbucks drink and it appears another also took a can of root beer before the three fled. The manager declined to press charges, but she took their names and said they were not welcome back.
3:08 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Washington Street.
2:43 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance at the Burnham’s Field parking lot. An area search did not yield anything.
1:46 p.m.: Police took a report of a crash with property damage only on Washington and Poplar streets.
12:41 p.m.: Vandalism to a vehicle with a flat tire was reported on Mondello Square. The owner had the vehicle towed to a service station and he told police the service station informed him the tire appeared to have puncture marks consistent with a tire being slashed with a knife.
10:59 a.m.: A report of fraud taken at the Police Department on Main Street was under investigation.
9:06 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on East Main Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
8:12 a.m.: Auto theft was reported on Reynard Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday Dec. 28
4:16 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a Whale Cove Road address for an emergency medical transport.
Tuesday Dec. 27
5:11 p.m.: Emergency medical service was refused at a Squam Hill Court address.
1 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Pleasant Street address.
11:12 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Whale Cove Road address.
10:22 a.m.: Police received a report of annoying phone calls at a Granite Street address.
8:36 a.m.: After a report of down wires near Broadway. Utility officials were notified.
8:19 a.m.: Fire officials transported a patient from a Pigeon Hill Street address.
4:16 a.m.: Fire officials transported a patient from a Whale Cove Road address.
Monday Dec. 26
7:20 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a South Street address.
12:21 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Marbee Road address.
Sunday Dec. 25
1:30 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Gap Head Road address.
11:20 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency transport from a Doctor’s Run address.
Saturday Dec. 24
10:19 a.m.: Fire officials conducted a medical emergency transport from a South Street address.
8:50 a.m.: Police reported property that was stored in lost and found.
8:32 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency transport from a South Street address.
2:59 a.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a Wale Cove Road address.
Friday Dec. 23
2:25 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical transport from a Cleaves Street address.