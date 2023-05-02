In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 26
11:42 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 23-year-old Gloucester woman for having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way after police responded to a crash near 330 Main St. Police arrived on scene along with the Fire Department and saw a gray Volkswagen Jetta with rear-end damage pulled to the side of the road with the owner and a passenger standing next to it, the report states. Police went up to the second car, a black Toyota Corolla, that had significant front-end damage. They found the upset driver walking around the car. The report states the driver had just left work, and while following the Jetta, she looked down for a second, saw the Jetta had stopped, and did not have enough time to react, driving into the Jetta. The driver of the Jetta told police he saw someone trying to cross the street and stopped to let the person cross. All three individuals signed medical refusal forms with the Fire Department. The driver was then cited for having an uninsured vehicle.
7:05 p.m.: A caller stated that another person was verbally threatening him and had his dog off leash at the Babson Reservoir on Poplar Street. Police responded and peace was restored.
5:42 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on the Blackburn Rotary of Route 128 south.
5:33 p.m.: Three hypodermic needles by the softball field in the vicinity of Gloucester Crossing Road were retrieved and disposed of safely.
5:29 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Leverett Street. No action was required by police.
12:47 p.m.: Gloucester High on Leslie O. Johnson Road was being evacuated due to a sewer smell and there was a crew on scene tending to the problem, according to the police report. Police were assisted the Fire Department. Students were dismissed, and the problem was fixed.
11:21 a.m.: A group was dispersed from the area of Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street.
10:23 a.m.: Threats were reported on Cedar Lane.
9:29 a.m.: A report of a stolen Jeep Compass on Prospect Street was under investigation.
7:32 a.m.: Theft of a 2017 red Honda accord was reported on School Street.
ESSEX
Monday, May 1
5:15 a.m.: Animal complaints were lodged about an animal at an Eastern Avenue address at 4:53 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.
Sunday, April 30
Traffic stops were made at the intersection of Martin and Maple streets at 2:28 p.m. when a citation was issued, and at the intersection of Martin Street and Brook Pasture Lane at 2:40 p.m., when a verbal warning was issued.
10 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal at a John Wise Avenue address.
Saturday, April 29
9:30 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at the intersection of Southern and Forest avenues.
Traffic stops were made on Eastern Avenue at 1:10 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 10:51 a.m., Conomo Point Road at 2:09 p.m., at the intersection of Forest and Southern avenues at 2:32 p.m., on Southern Avenue at 2:57 p.m. and on Main Street at 9:02 p.m. Officers issued two verbal warnings and three citations.
6:28 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Martin Street.
3:29 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Story Street address. The incident was later reported to be a false alarm.
Friday, April 28
9:45 p.m.: After a report of a cardiac problem at a Chebacco Terrace address, an ambulance transport was conducted.
9:42 p.m.: A report of suspicious activity was made at a Spring Street address.
9:23 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a citation was issued.
6:03 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged threat on Spring Street. A person was spoken to.
5:02 p.m.: A complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue. A citation was issued.
4:57 p.m.: After a report of a fall at a Main Street address, an ambulance transport was conducted.
2:26 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
Thursday, April 27
6:08 p.m.: A welfare check was made at an address on John Wise Avenue.
ROCKPORT
MANCHESTER