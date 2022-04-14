In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 14
8:09 a.m.: Debris in the roadway reported just after the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge on Route 128 south. A search of the area did not turn up anything.
7:19 a.m.: A noise complaint on Lawndale Circle did not require police action.
7:12 a.m.: Police responded to a disturbance on Flume Road.
Wednesday, April 13
Crashes with property damage only at 9:48 a.m. on Prospect Street, which could not be located; and at 9:57 a.m. on Trask and Essex streets.
1:16 p.m.: A traffic stop on Gloucester Avenue and Springfield Street resulted in a citation/warning.
Parking complaints on School Street at 10:26 a.m., School Street at 12:20 p.m., and Essex Street at 5:16 p.m.
12:02 p.m.: Police received a call for assistance from the Fire Department on Ocean Avenue and Flume Road.
11:14 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Concord Street.
11:07 a.m.: Annoying phone calls were logged at Ocean Garden on Maplewood Avenue.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from Middle Street at 7:21 a.m. and Fort Square at 11:01 a.m., and disposed of safely.
Monday, April 11
6:07 p.m.: Gloucester police and firefighters responded to a three-car crash with a rollover onto the guardrail and injuries at the Route 128 Extension southbound near Grant Circle, according to a police report. The crash blocked most of the roadway and traffic on the extension was stopped. Police were able to stop traffic heading toward the accident at Blackburn Circle and on Grant Circle, and clear out the remaining traffic. Police reported that the owner of the vehicle that rolled was sitting on the sidewalk with injuries to her head, and was able to talk as the officer administered first aid prior to the arrival of the medics. The driver told police she fell asleep and woke up to the loud bang from the crash with two other vehicles. She was taken to a hospital. Only the drivers occupied all the cars. Another driver complained of back pain and was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The third driver declined treatment, but police learned from dispatch that his vehicle had a revoked registration and his license was suspended. He told police he had a hearing coming up about this. State Police arrived and took over the accident scene, telling Gloucester police they would most likely be issuing a citation and criminal charges of at least negligent operation against the driver who rolled her vehicle.
ROCKPORT Wednesday, April 14
Medical emergencies: Two people was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Another refused ambulance services. Two people received lift assists.
5:34 p.m.: A person called to complain that Rockport Inn and Suites had refused to book him a room. Officers advised the person it was a civil matter.
5:18 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
4:34 p.m.: A resident on Doyle Cove Road reported a man poked his head through one of home’s windows and made inappropriate comments. The matter is under investigation.
10:11 a.m.: Electrical smell and smoke reported at a Millbrook Park building. Firefighters evacuated the building and fixed an electrical issue with a water heater. Firefighters cleared a short time later.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 14
Traffic stops: Two drivers received warnings — one written and one verbal — for violating traffic laws.
6:54 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:18 p.m.: Officers assisted with a person locked out of his or her home at The Plains.
7:35 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a rabid skunk on Summer Street.
2:10 a.m.: Michael Beaton, 56, of 5 Gap Head Road, Rockport, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on a charge of driving drunk, reckless operation, speeding and a marked lanes violation. He was arraigned at Salem District Court on Thursday morning and released on his own recognizance. Beaton is due back in court on May 26.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 14
Traffic stops: Three people received citations for violating traffic laws before 7:30 a.m.
12:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Milk Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, April 13
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. One refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops: Eight people received citations for violating traffic laws. Two others received verbal warnings.
7:15 p.m.: Report of a car sliding into a ditch on Southern Avenue. No injuries or vehicle damage were reported. The car was towed back onto the road.