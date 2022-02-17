In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 17
8:59 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Blackburn Center.
8:23 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department at the Jodrey State Fish Pier with a person in a car reported to be unresponsive. A ladder crew was already on scene running training drills, fire Chief Eric Smith said.
7:14 a.m.: Police responded to a call about debris in the roadway on Route 128 south.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
10:25 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Witham Street.
Crashes with property damage only reported at Western and Centennial avenues at 8:43 a.m., in the vicinity of the Elks Lodge on Atlantic Road at 10:07 a.m., at Grant Circle on Route 128 north at 7:17 p.m., and a hit-and-run on Webster Street at 8:27 p.m..
6:59 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a dog issue on School House Road.
4:32 p.m.: A Larose Avenue resident reported an incident of harassment.
3:01 p.m.: A report of harassment on Patriots Circle is under investigation.
Disturbances on Mansfield Street at 12:31 p.m., and on Addison Street at 12:45 p.m. when peace was restored.
10:40 a.m.: Police took a report of a threats at the station on Main Street.
8:59 a.m.: A report of larceny is under investigation on Dalton Avenue.
8:54 a.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue and Elizabeth Road, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 22-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of driving without a license and using an electronic device while driving, a first offense.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 17
4:41 a.m.: Lift assist on Sandy Bay Terrace.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
5:51 p.m.: A driver on King Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
4:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:31 p.m.: Lift assist on Granite Street.
9:39 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Dock Square was towed.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws.
6:16 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding on Elm Street. Firefighters shut the heat off and ventilated the building.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 17
7 a.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a citation for speeding.
3:42 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
8:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:17 p.m.: Officers provided a courtesy transport to a person on Chebacco Terrace.