In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s Police and Fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 5
3:22 a.m.: Fireworks set off on Western Avenue. Police could not locate the origin.
Monday, July 4
11:59 p.m.: A threat to use a firearm was reported on Centennial Avenue.
10:26 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department on Duley Street with a large group and a bonfire.
10:24 p.m.: William Joseph Brady, 66, of 370 Main St., Gloucester, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing after police received a report of an incapacitated person with a bottle of cough medicine in the breezeway of the Walgreens on Main Street causing a disturbance. A officer had dealt with Brady earlier in his shift for when Brady refused to leave Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Illegal fireworks were reported on Lupine Lane at 12:11 a.m., when peace was restored; on Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road at 1:12 a.m., when the group dispersed prior to police arriving; n the vicinity of 41 Hough Ave. after a report of multiple calls for a group lighting off fireworks in the park at 4:57 p.m.; on Plum Cove Beach at 8:41 p.m., and Piraino Lane at 10:06 p.m.
9:22 p.m.: A 911 caller reported an outside fire potentially set off by fireworks on Rocky Neck Avenue. The call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department, which did not have any more information about this particular incident on Tuesday.
Disturbances: Police responded to the Annisquam Yacht Club on River Road at 9:01 p.m. and at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 9:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
9:43 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at McDonald’s on Maplewood Avenue.
9:32 p.m.: Several 911 callera reported flames in the marsh on Essex Avenue they said were caused by fireworks. The Gloucester Fire Department and a cruiser were dispatched to this location. No plovers or seagulls were endangered.
8:42 p.m.: Services were rendered for a report of oil leaking onto the roadway on Poplar Street and Maplewood Avenue.
Disturbances: At 8:22 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street; at 8:16 p.m. at Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road; at 7:59 p.m. on Marshfield Street; at 1:59 a.m. on Leonard Street where there was no action required; at 1:31 a.m. at the footbridge on Washington Street where a search did not turn up anything; and at 1 a.m. on Addison Street where peace was restored.
6:38 p.m.: Police responded to a report an Amazon truck had backed up into a parked vehicle on Pine Street causing damage to the front passenger side bumper.
6:06 p.m.: The Police Boat towed a disabled boat.
5:08 p.m.: Vandalism to a truck was reported on Centennial Avenue.
4:40 p.m.: The Police Boat responded to a report of kids on the Greasy Pole off Pavilion Beach. Police advised the kids not to climb on the structure.
2:02 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation/warning after a stop on Cleveland Street.
11:49 p.m.: Chad Alan Pelletier, 47, of 26 Chandler Ave., Apt. No. 8, Plaistow, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon after police responded to a disturbance on Western Avenue and Middle Street .
10:52 a.m.: Police responded to a past break-in to a manufacturing company on Sadler Street Extension in which someone reportedly made off with 4,000 ounces of raw silver. Police spoke with a person said he found someone had cut a hole in the roof of the main office area and gained access. They conducted a walk around of the building and found that someone had gained access to the safe room. The person stated that approximately $200,000 worth (4,000 ounces) of raw silver was missing from the safe, according to the police report. The person stated he leaves the safe unlocked but locks the safe room, the report stated. The room appeared to have been accessed from the ceiling. The person stated he was in the building the day before around 1 p.m. but didn’t set the alarm remotely until 10 p.m. The person told police he would provide surveillance video as soon as it was available.
10:27 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Brier Road.
Saturday, July 2
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Salt Island Road at 1:18 p.m., the Blackburn Rotary at 2:23 p.m., and on Washington and Rogers streets at 11:09 p.m..
6:42 p.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a possible past assault on Ferry Street.
5:48 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against Hull resident on a charge of abandoning a motor vehicle on Whittemore Street. Police also issued a parking ticket because the vehicle was parked on the sidewalk.
3:37 p.m.: The Harbormaster took a call for a disabled boat and responded.
3:15 p.m.: Joao C. Dealmeida, 51, of 114 Maplewood Ave. Apt. 1, Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license and three default arrest warrants. The arrest came following a motor-vehicle stop on Granite Street after police observed a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on the one-way street.
12:43 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a Peabody resident on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Centennial Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: Police took a report that an iPhone was taken after it was left on a bench in front of a restaurant on Rogers Street. When the person realized the phone was missing, she returned to that location but could not locate it. She checked with the restaurant but it did not have it.
10:13 a.m.: Robert D. Arnold, 59, of 196 Washington St., Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense, as a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Route 128 South Extension at Blackburn Circle.
1:22 a.m.: Police but were unable to locate the alleged assailant after a caller reported he was “jumped” by an unknown male described as 6-feet tall and shirtless on Rogers Street.
Friday, July 1
11:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mt. Vernon Street.
9:35 p.m.: James R. Estabrook Jr., 45, of Federal Street in Wilmington, was arrested after a well-being check on Prospect Street and charged with operating under the influence of liquor.
8:58 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a MedFlight landing on Cherry Street at the landing zone at the middle school.
6:46 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Essex Avenue.
4:13 p.m.: After a report of a crash with property damage only, a vehicle was towed from Eastern Avenue and Webster Street.
11:34 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Police Department on Main Street.
11:16 a.m.: A caller reported that at about 3 a.m., an unknown person shook her door handle. When her dog barked, the person took off running and jumped into a large vehicle. There was no damage to the property or any items stolen during this incident.
8:52 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Hancock and Middle streets and disposed of safely.
MANCHESTER
Medical emergencies: Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. One other refused ambulance services and another received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: One citation and six warnings — two written and four verbal — were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Parking tickets: Seven illegally parked cars were tagged over the weekend.
Monday, July 4
11:19 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children using fireworks on Norwood Avenue.
10:56 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children on bicycles who were disturbing the neighbors.
4:25 p.m.: Public Works was notified that a driver hit one of their temporary road signs on School Street.
11:38 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Brook Street.
8:24 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a blown transformer on Summer Street.
Sunday, July 3
9:50 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Beach Street. The two drivers exchanged information.
1:13 p.m.: Firefighters gave a public assist at the Manchester Essex Regional High School on Lincoln Street. No further information is available.
Friday, July 1
7:46 p.m.: Report of a broken-down car on the Beach Street train tracks. The car was towed without incident.
ESSEX
Medical emergencies: Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital over the weekend. ANother refused ambulance services and one other received a lift assist.
Weekend traffic stops: Two criminal applications, nine citations and eight verbal warnings were given to drivers for traffic violations.
Illegal parking: Five cars were ticketed over the weekend.
Monday, July 4
6:49 p.m.: Animal Control removed a squirrel from an Apple Street home.
Sunday, July 3
11:21 p.m.: Report of an odor of smoke inside Chebacco Market on Western Avenue. Firefighters located the source of the smell and cleared a short time later.
8:26 and 5:29 p.m.: Officers gave two courtesy transports to people on Apple Street and John Wise Avenue.
Saturday, July 2
Kathleen Higgins, 59, of Ipswich, was arrested on John Wise Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor. She was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
Friday, July 1
9:24 p.m.: Officers assisted Hamilton Police with clearing out a house party in their town.
7:13 p.m.: Officers assisted Gloucester Police with a neighbor dispute in their town.