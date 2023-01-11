In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 6
4:34 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Stop & Shop on Thatcher Road.
12:42 p.m.: Following a crash with property damage on Pearl Street, police arrested a 25-year-old Gloucester woman on a straight arrest warrant out of Peabody. The police report states the driver was unaware of the warrant but was cooperative throughout the process.
12:22 p.m.: After a motor-vehicle stop on Harbor Loop and Rogers Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 61-year-old resident of Saco, Maine, charging him with driving with a suspended license.
1:22 a.m.: Police assisted the Salem Police Department with serving a straight arrest warrant with a charge of a restraining order violation. A 36-year-old Rockport resident was arrested at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road, booked and later transferred to the custody of the Salem Police Department without incident.
Thursday, Jan. 5
10:06 p.m.: Police took a report of a disturbance at Walgreens on Main Street.
5:02 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud on Dory Road.
1:59 p.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Washington Street resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old Gloucester resident on charges of possession of a Class A drug; using an electronic device while driving, a first offense; and driving with a suspended license and a suspended registration. A sergeant saw the driver with his cell phone to his left ear, according the police report, and police conducted a stop, when the truck parked at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Washington Street. The sergeant spoke with the driver who apologized for being on the phone, and told police he needed to put air in one of his tires. At this time, dispatch informed the sergeant that the truck’s registration and the driver’s license were suspended. Additional officers arrived and the driver was arrested. During an inventory search of the truck, a detective discovered a prescription pill bottle that contained a small twist bag of a white powdery substance, which police believe to be fentanyl. The substance was placed into the narcotics evidence locker for further testing.
8:23 p.m.: After a follow-up investigation on Leslie O. Johnson Road, police planned to file criminal complaints in court against two 15-year-olds charging one with assault and battery and another with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 10
9:29 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Granite Street. A search of the area did not find the vehicle.
7:28 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a reported medical emergency at a Millbrook Park address. Ambulances service was refused.
5:55 p.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from a Main Street address.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 10
8:44 p.m.: Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist on Pine Street.
7:44 p.m.: Fire officials responded to a medical emergency at a Pine Street address.
1:48 p.m.: Police reported a disabled motor vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 128. The vehicle was towed.
9:07 a.m.: Fire officials responded to a report a tractor trailer was on fire on the northbound lanes of Route 128.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 10
10:29 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Main Street. Police report the motor vehicle was gone upon arrival.
9:57 a.m.: Police received an animal complaint.
7:24 a.m.: Police issued a verbal warning on Southern Avenue.