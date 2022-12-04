In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 30
8:04 a.m.: A caller on on Main Street told police someone stole her recycling bin.
7 a.m.: The Department of Public Works reported someone was illegally dumping trash on Western Avenue.
6:58 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Prospect streets, police planned to file charges of driving without a license, having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way and driving a vehicle with a revoked registration against a 20-year-old Gloucester resident. Police had the vehicle towed.
6:57 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Willow Street and disposed of safely.
5:48 a.m.: Gloucester detectives assisted State Police detectives assigned to the Attorney General’s Office with the execution of a search warrant at a Riggs Street apartment. The target was not home at the time.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
11:36 p.m.: Officers called to the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street restored peace after a neighbor dispute.
6 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person from Heights at Cape Ann.
2:30 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Windsor Lane.
3:17 p.m.: Loitering was reported on Railroad Avenue.
2:20 p.m.: Police arrested a 51-year-old Gloucester man after a motor-vehicle stop on Mt. Vernon and Oak streets. The man was charged with driving with a suspended license and driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Atlantic Street at 8:41 a.m., and Rogers and Duncan streets at 12:15 p.m.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 31
7:17 p.m.: Service given after report from Broadway.
Other agencies assisted on Jerden's Lane at 7:09 a.m. and South Street at 2:01 p.m.
12:16 p.m.: A School Street resident reported receiving annoying phone calls.
11:22 a.m.: Report received Stockholm Avenue. No action was required.
10:18 a.m.: Report taken regarding a motor vehicle hit-and-crash on Broadway.
10:06 a.m.: Residents around town called as part of police wellness check program.
8:38 a.m.: An individual was spoken to about a violation of town by-laws.
8:10 a.m.: A resident who requested assistance was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
7:55 a.m.: A Story Street resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
12:27 a.m.: A person was taken ambulance to a hospital from Broadway.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
7:13 p.m.: Report received from Granite Street and Wharf Road. A search of the area was negative.
7:07 p.m.: Alarm reported on South Street. Fire Department dispatched.
ESSEX
Sunday, Nov. 20
Alarm activation on Main Street at 4:32 and 5:48 a.m. Buildings checked and secured.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to Western Avenue at 11:39 a.m. and on John Wise Avenue at 11:18 p.m.: .
7:59 p.m.: A person having difficulty breathing was taken by ambulance from Story Street to a hospital.
7:14 p.m.: Police are filing a criminal application against an individual regarding a disabled vehicle on Route 128 south.
Traffic stops were made on Martin Street at 2:42 p.m. Written warning.
11:14 a.m.: Complaint lodged about a solicitor on John Wise Avenue. Solicitor spoken to about registering at the station before going door to door.
11:12 a.m.: Utility requested on Martin Street.
10:15 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Southern Avenue.
7:30 a.m.: A driver was issued a written warning following a traffic stop on Martin Street.
Friday, Nov. 18
Suspicious activity reported on Western Avenue on 10:32 a.m., and Scotts Way at 11:44 p.m.
5:18 p.m.: A person who had fallen was taken from Southern Avenue to a hospital.
4:18 p.m.: Traffic hazard on John Wise Avenue.
3:47 p.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: Police will file a criminal application against a driver after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: Another agency was assisted in making a notification on Laurel Lane.
11:48 a.m.: A driver was issued a written warning after a traffic stop on Low Land Farm Road.
6:33 a.m.: Officer to file report after E911 caller hung up.
Thursday, Nov. 17
10:05 p.m.: Driver issued a citation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Disabled motor vehicles on Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 11:50 a.m. and Route 128 south at 7:42 p.m.
2:34 p.m.: Complaint about animal on Western Avenue. Notification made.
11:55 a.m.: A person was assisted on Pond Street.