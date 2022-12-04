Cooking fire

A fire in cooking equipment at Atlantic Fish and Seafood at 159 E. Main St. drew a response from the Gloucester Fire Department on Friday at 3 p.m., according to fire Deputy Chief Phil Harvey. “It was confined to their cooking equipment. It was not a big deal. We mostly assisted them with venting smoke from the building,” Harvey said. He said workers at the sprawling seafood processing facility extinguished the fire with their own equipment.

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, Nov. 30

8:04 a.m.:  A caller on on Main Street told police someone stole her recycling bin.

7 a.m.: The Department of Public Works reported someone was illegally dumping trash on Western Avenue.

6:58 a.m.: As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Washington and Prospect streets, police planned to file charges of driving without a license, having an uninsured motor vehicle on a public way and driving a vehicle with a revoked registration against a 20-year-old Gloucester resident. Police had the vehicle towed.

6:57 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Willow Street and disposed of safely.

5:48 a.m.: Gloucester detectives assisted State Police detectives assigned to the Attorney General’s Office with the execution of a search warrant at a Riggs Street apartment. The target was not home at the time.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

11:36 p.m.: Officers called to the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street restored peace after a neighbor dispute. 

6 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person from Heights at Cape Ann.

2:30 p.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Windsor Lane.

3:17 p.m.: Loitering was reported on Railroad Avenue.

2:20 p.m.: Police arrested a 51-year-old Gloucester man after a motor-vehicle stop on Mt. Vernon and Oak streets. The man was charged with driving with a suspended license and driving with a suspended license, a subsequent offense.

Crashes with property damage only were reported on Atlantic Street at 8:41 a.m., and Rogers and Duncan streets at 12:15 p.m.

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Nov. 31 

7:17 p.m.: Service given after report from Broadway.

Other agencies assisted on Jerden's Lane at 7:09 a.m. and South Street at 2:01 p.m.

12:16 p.m.: A School Street resident reported receiving annoying phone calls.

11:22 a.m.: Report received Stockholm Avenue. No action was required.

10:18 a.m.: Report taken regarding a motor vehicle hit-and-crash on Broadway.

10:06 a.m.: Residents around town called as part of police wellness check program.

8:38 a.m.: An individual was spoken to about a violation of town by-laws.

8:10 a.m.: A resident who requested assistance was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

7:55 a.m.: A Story Street resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

12:27 a.m.: A person was taken ambulance to a hospital from Broadway.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

7:13 p.m.: Report received from Granite Street and Wharf Road. A search of the area was negative.

7:07 p.m.: Alarm reported on South Street. Fire Department dispatched.

ESSEX

Sunday, Nov. 20

Alarm activation on Main Street at 4:32 and 5:48 a.m. Buildings checked and secured.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Citizens seeking assistance spoken to Western Avenue at 11:39 a.m. and on John Wise Avenue at 11:18 p.m.: .

7:59 p.m.: A person having difficulty breathing was taken by ambulance from Story Street to a hospital.

7:14 p.m.: Police are filing a criminal application against an individual regarding a disabled vehicle on Route 128 south.

Traffic stops were made on Martin Street at 2:42 p.m. Written warning.

11:14 a.m.: Complaint lodged about a solicitor on John Wise Avenue. Solicitor spoken to about registering at the station before going door to door.

11:12 a.m.: Utility requested on Martin Street.

10:15 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Southern Avenue.

7:30 a.m.: A driver was issued a written warning following a traffic stop on Martin Street.

Friday, Nov. 18

Suspicious activity reported on Western Avenue on 10:32 a.m., and Scotts Way at 11:44 p.m.

5:18 p.m.: A person who had fallen was taken from Southern Avenue to a hospital.

4:18 p.m.: Traffic hazard on John Wise Avenue.

3:47 p.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.

3:12 p.m.: Police will file a criminal application against a driver after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.

12:54 p.m.: Another agency was assisted in making a notification on Laurel Lane.

11:48 a.m.: A driver was issued a written warning after a traffic stop on Low Land Farm Road.

6:33 a.m.: Officer to file report after E911 caller hung up.

Thursday, Nov. 17

10:05 p.m.: Driver issued a citation during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Disabled motor vehicles on Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 11:50 a.m. and Route 128 south at 7:42 p.m.

2:34 p.m.: Complaint about animal on Western Avenue. Notification made.

11:55 a.m.: A person was assisted on Pond Street.

