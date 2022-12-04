A fire in cooking equipment at Atlantic Fish and Seafood at 159 E. Main St. drew a response from the Gloucester Fire Department on Friday at 3 p.m., according to fire Deputy Chief Phil Harvey. “It was confined to their cooking equipment. It was not a big deal. We mostly assisted them with venting smoke from the building,” Harvey said. He said workers at the sprawling seafood processing facility extinguished the fire with their own equipment.